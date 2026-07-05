Plus: Recent openings and closings mean more tea, less tacos for our town.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Though best known as the birthplace of tequila, Jalisco also lays claim to tejuino, a lightly fermented, refreshing drink made with corn masa, unrefined cane sugar and lime.

Often topped with a scoop of sorbet, the beverage is widely enjoyed across the Mexican state as a way to beat the heat and is a welcome reprieve amid Milwaukee’s recent hot spell.

Despite the city’s robust Mexican dining scene, tejuino can be tough to find locally. But a new in-house vendor at Los Dulces de Olivia is changing that.

After hosting a series of weekend pop-ups in early 2026, Tejuino Estilo Jalisco is now operating daily at the southside party supply store at 1216 W. Historic Mitchell St.

The counter-service operation prepares its namesake drink with fresh-squeezed lime juice, cinnamon and a frosty scoop of lime sorbet. Condiments such as Tajín and salsa Valentina are also on hand for guests wishing to customize their orders.

Los Dulces de Olivia also stocks a wide selection of snacks and candies — ideal for pairing with the sweet-and-sour drink.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Tejuino Estilo Jalisco is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

New Owners Reviving Center Street Institution

This article is available only to Urban Milwaukee members.

Read the full article

Downtown Taco Restaurant Announces Closure

Vagabond is entering its final month in business, with plans to close after service on July 18. The Mexican-inspired restaurant has operated for nearly 12 years at 1122 N. Edison St., serving tacos, sandwiches and small plates in a dining room outfitted with 1970s-era decor. The ownership group, which also operates The Harp Irish Pub, Trinity Three Irish Pubs and The Brewery, announced the closure in a news release Thursday. “We are grateful to everyone who has made Vagabond part of their story,” CEO Matt Schmidt said in a statement. “Our team, our guests, our neighbors, and the downtown community have all helped shape what Vagabond became.”

Read the full article

‘Fancy’ Bar Planned For Washington Heights

While moonlighting as a bartender in the tiny Wisconsin village of Rome, Nate Stiemke‘s daytime uniform, a suit and tie, earned him the nickname Fancy. That moniker will live on as the name of his first business venture, a bar planned for the former Biersal Tavern at 5520 W. Vliet St. With a target opening date in late summer, Fancy’s hopes to revive the corner building as a neighborhood hangout. “I’m really shooting for that classic corner bar,” Stiemke said, noting plans for a pool table and several TVs. “People in the neighborhood said they wanted a place to sit down and watch the game, and I agree,” he said. Behind the bar, 16 tap lines will feature a mix of local craft and domestic brews. “High Life on tap is definitely going to be a thing here,” said Stiemke, adding that he’ll also offer a list of “really good quality cocktails.”

Read the full article

Late-Night Coffeehouse Planned for Harbor View Neighborhood

The former My Yo My, which quietly closed in January, could soon see new life as a cafe and dessert shop. Operators Mohammad and Wisam Assad plan to open VNLA CAFE in the space at 100 S. Water St., citing the building’s central location and spacious outdoor patio as keys to providing a “daily escape” for customers. “Our goal is to create a comfortable space where customers can enjoy high-quality drinks and fresh food in a welcoming atmosphere,” Wisam told Urban Milwaukee in an email. VNLA CAFE‘s menu would center on coffee and espresso drinks, including a selection of specialty lattes. The business also plans to serve refreshers and a limited breakfast menu, along with mini pancakes, made-to-order crepes and a wide array of pastries.

Read the full article

Jordanian Cafe, Snack Shop Opens on Layton Avenue

In a single trip to Al Hamawi, customers can sip a strawberry matcha, crunch on roasted nuts, peruse pickled vegetables, and pluck a handful of colorful chocolates from a wall-to-wall display. The new southside business is equal parts cafe, candy shop and snack bar, but it’s not a tavern. That was an intentional choice for owner Mahmood Suleiman, who said the venue is designed as a social hub for guests of all ages. “The whole point of Al Hamawi is that it’s not just a coffee roastery; it’s gathering families and community members to sit and be in a nice, clean, safe spot,” he said. “There are different races, different ages — you can drive out of the parking lot sober and still enjoy yourself.” Al Hamawi opened in late spring at 1010 W. Layton Ave., replacing the former Kim’s Thai Restaurant and expanding into a neighboring storefront. Suleiman and his team spent months renovating the space, adding tiles from Jordan, furniture from Greece, and “Middle Eastern touches” throughout.

Read the full article

Strip Club Near Airport Closes

The Airport Lounge is headed for the hangar. The strip club at 5881 S. Howell Ave. closed permanently over the weekend after more than four decades in business, marking the occasion with a “final approach”-themed party complete with “sexy ladies, fun vibes, and flowin’ drinks,” according to a Facebook post. Owners George and Nikolaos Tsitos later shared a brief farewell message on social media, thanking customers for an “incredible” run on the far South Side. “We are filled with nothing but gratitude for 40+ years of business,” they wrote. The closure ends one of Milwaukee’s longest-running adult entertainment venues and raises questions about the future of the tavern building that has housed Airport Lounge since 1984.

Read the full article

Tootsie’s Tea Opens on Near West Side

After years as a market vendor and wholesaler, Tootsie’s Tea is bringing its small-batch blends to a permanent location on the Near West Side. The business launched its first retail shop at 2406 W. Clybourn St. in mid-June with two separate grand openings: one reserved for elders and people with disabilities and another held the following week for the general public. The dual debuts are just one way owner Lizz Tsosie Stachura strives to fill everyone’s cup — and not just with tea. “We wanted to honor those groups by giving them first access,” said Tsosie Stachura, whose tea-making journey began nearly a decade ago at an Arizona farmers market, where she first discovered a coconut-flavored blend that inspired her to start experimenting at home.

Read the full article