My Yo My Closed, Space for Sale

My Yo My has closed its doors at 100 S. Water St., ending a nearly 14-year run just outside the Historic Third Ward.

The self-serve frozen yogurt bar was one of the city’s last, surviving long after a mid-2010s boom brought spots such as Berry Me, Cream City Swirl and Yo Fresh to an area traditionally loyal to frozen custard.

My Yo My opened in 2012, offering soft-serve frozen yogurt with toppings such as nuts, candies and fresh fruit. The model allowed guests to customize their own treats, dispensing swirls of creamy yogurt in any flavor and quantity they wanted.

In addition to its regular fro-yo rotation, the shop offered several varieties of frozen custard to honor local tastes.

My Yo My quietly closed Jan. 31, according to registered agent Tony Weiss, who appeared before the Milwaukee Licenses Committee on Tuesday to withdraw his renewal application. Business owner Valerie Daniels-Carter continues to oversee nearly 150 restaurants across brands including Cinnabon, Auntie Anne’s, Pizza Hut and Burger King through her entity, V&J Holding Companies Inc.

The 1,180-square-foot dessert shop is now seeking its next tenant. Paul Monigal of Corley Real Estate listed the space in early February, with options to lease or purchase for $359,000.

The brick building, constructed in 2004, sits on the corner of S. Water and E. Seeboth streets. It is connected to The Waterfront condominiums and governed by The Waterfront Condo Association, according to the listing.

The sale would include real estate only — no equipment — though the listing describes features such as a large outdoor patio with built-in seating, large windows and a tall Russian timber ceiling. Office or custom buildouts are negotiable.

The parcel is assessed at $188,000, according to city property records. It is currently owned by a limited liability company registered to The Waterfront developer Peter Renner.

Though locations continue to dwindle, several self-serve yogurt shops remain in the Milwaukee area, including the Lower East Side‘s Yo Factory at 2203 N. Farwell Ave.

A second My Yo My location in Fox Point is also closed.

