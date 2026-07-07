New Restaurant Proposed Near Marquette University

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A new restaurant, DB’s in Da Kitchen, is proposed to open at 2121 W. Wells St., bringing sandwiches, pasta, chicken wings and more to a commercial space just west of Marquette University.

Darick Bates is behind the concept, which currently operates as a catering business while also selling individual meals for pickup and delivery. Bates, a veteran fast-food worker, brings 10 years of kitchen experience to the new venture.

At its future location, DB’s in Da Kitchen plans to offer a casual menu featuring burgers, tacos, fish sandwiches and chicken wings in flavors such as garlic Parmesan, Buffalo and lemon pepper.

The restaurant would also serve loaded baked potatoes topped with seafood and steak, along with pastas including spicy garlic penne and jerk chicken Alfredo. Dinner plates could include smothered chicken, catfish and Salisbury steak.

Bates has not applied for a liquor license at the site, but indicated future plans to request a sidewalk dining permit. The business’s food dealer’s license application is pending before the Milwaukee Common Council.

DB’s in Da Kitchen would occupy an 880-square-foot portion of the former Conway’s Smokin’ Bar and Grill, which operated in the building for decades before closing in late 2024. The space was later occupied briefly by Taquero Vaquero, which opened last October, but has since closed.

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An adjacent storefront, also formerly part of Conway’s, was slated to become Scoreboard Sports Bar last spring, but the Milwaukee Common Council denied the business’s license application.

The restaurant space includes on-site seating and a walk-up ordering window. Bates has not indicated any plans for construction.

Given city approval, DB’s in Da Kitchen aims to open in early September with its hours of operation Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bates did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

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