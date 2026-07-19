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Miss Katie’s Diner has served more than a few dignitaries during its 46 years on West Clybourn Street. Thanks to its location, just west of downtown, and close to the Marquette University campus, it’s popular with Marquette students, people who come from downtown, and anyone who appreciates authentic diner food in a restaurant that feels like it just dropped in from the 1950s. There was a Miss Katie, the grandmother of Miss Katie’s current owners and the wife of John Picciurro who founded Pitch’s Restaurant at 1801 North Humboldt Avenue in 1942. Both restaurants remain in the Picciurro family.

When you look around Miss Katie’s, you see a sea of teal-colored vinyl chairs, booths, and more windows than walls. The atmosphere harks back to classic Milwaukee diners and the menu is reminiscent of the 1950s.

On my first visit, one of my companions went back to Mom’s kitchen and ordered the meatloaf, a 35-year favorite at Miss Katie’s and a deluxe blue plate special. The meatloaf came with mashed potatoes and gravy and a cup of the daily special soup, beef and cabbage. It was a classic meatloaf made with ground chuck; the mashed potatoes did not come from a box; the gravy was rich and abundant; and the house-made soup had more meat and veggies than broth.

There were three more deluxe blue plate specials: roast turkey with stuffing and cranberry sauce, boneless breaded pork chop with applesauce, and stuffed chicken breast with cranberry sauce. All three specials included mashed potatoes with gravy and soup, salad, or coleslaw.

My other companion and I ordered daily specials. He had the beef short rib with mashed potatoes and vegetable gravy, and I ordered the breaded haddock with American cheese on an Italian roll. The short rib was fall-off-the-bone tender, and the veggie gravy, studded with carrots and peas, was tasty and more than enough for the rib and the potatoes. There was a vein of fat in the rib, but that was where a lot of the flavor originated. The crispy, firm haddock overflowed the buttered and toasted bun. It didn’t need the melted cheese because it was everything you want in a good fish sandwich.

The menu description for the diner cheesesteak sandwich suggested this one was for the hearty appetite, and my companion who ordered it agreed. Tender, thinly sliced roast beef, provolone, and sautéed onions and peppers, a classic Italian beef sandwich, barely fit on its oversized roll. There was a lot more meat than bun.

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A companion’s vanilla malt and deep-fried eggplant strips, a unique combo, made a tasty and filling lunch, with eggplant left over for later. The strips were crisp, soft on the inside, and served with a large dish of tomato sauce. The thick, rich malt, served in a large metal cup, was a classic diner presentation.

Only the chef salad was a disappointment. I wish someone had taken more care in assembling it. On the plus side, the ham and chicken strips were especially tender and it appeared that there was more meat than lettuce.

We had excellent service from our server who had bright red hair to match her red, white, and blue tee in honor of the soon-to-be 4th of July. We noticed a photo tribute to Michelle Obama at a nearby table. She was surrounded by people who worked at the restaurant. We weren’t surprised when our server said that most of the staff who were in that photo from 2010 are still working at Miss Katie’s. After two meals, it was clear to my companions and me why this restaurant has been around for 46 years and will likely continue to serve Milwaukee its classic diner food for many generations.

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Location: 1900 W. Clybourn St.

Phone: 414-344-0044

Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mon-Sat, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sun

Website: https://www.misskatiesdiner.com

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