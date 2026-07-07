Bryant’s Cocktail Lounge Wins ‘Timeless’ Award

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Nearly nine decades have passed since Bryant’s Cocktail Lounge set up shop at the corner of S. 9th St. and W. Lapham Blvd. on Milwaukee’s South Side. There’s no arguing the bar is time-tested, but a judging committee recently took that one step further, declaring the establishment timeless.

Bryant’s, at 1579 S. 9th St., beat out national competition to win the 2026 Timeless U.S. Award, making it the only Wisconsin bar ever to receive the honor.

Owner John Dye, who took over Bryant’s in 2008, credited his “dedicated” employees for providing “a unique experience” to every guest who walks through the door.

“We are so honored to receive a Timeless Award by Tales of the Cocktail, but this award wasn’t given to Bryant’s because it is a preserved relic,” Dye said in a statement. “Bryant’s is a vibrant part of Milwaukee and its legacy lives on because of our wonderful team.”

The Timeless Award seeks out establishments with at least 30 years of history and strong ties to local cocktail culture. Additional considerations include the business’s atmosphere and focus on hospitality.

Founded in 1938 by Bryant Sharp, the two-story cocktail lounge features a “perfectly preserved” amber-lit interior with leather booths, velvet wallpaper and classic soul music played over a vintage McIntosh stereo system installed in 1971.

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The business has built a following not for its extensive menu, but a lack thereof. Rather than perusing a drink list, guests describe their preferred flavors to bartenders, who match them with one of more than 400 house cocktail recipes organized in a countertop Rolodex.

Across nearly two decades of ownership, Dye has remained committed to preserving Bryant’s history, an approach reflected across his Nitelite Hospitality portfolio of bars, which also includes Von Trier and At Random. Another of the company’s businesses, The Estate, closed in June.

The lounge is a three-time James Beard Award semifinalist for Outstanding Bar Program and has earned accolades for its service style and cocktail program, which have remained largely unchanged for nearly a century. That continuity has one exception: the Rolodex that now stores Bryant’s recipes wasn’t invented until 1956.

The Timeless Award is presented annually to one U.S. bar and one international bar, each selected by more than 250 judges from across the global hospitality industry. This year’s international recipient was The Bamboo Bar at Mandarin Oriental in Bangkok, Thailand.

Tales of the Cocktail Foundation, which hosts the annual Spirited Awards, announced the honor in early June. The award will be formally presented on July 23 at a ceremony in New Orleans.

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