Downtown’s Trinity, Vagabond Sites For Sale

The Barry Company will market two prominent properties near Milwaukee River.

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Two downtown properties are headed to market amid recent changes at Water Street Brewery Group, which operates businesses at both sites.

Buildings at 125 E. Juneau Ave. and 1122 N. Edison St., home to Trinity Three Irish Pubs and Vagabond, will be listed by the Barry Company, according to a Wednesday release from the brokerage firm.

The news comes just days after Vagabond announced plans to close later this month, ending a nearly 12-year run at its current location. Trinity, which houses three distinct bars — Gallagher’s, Duffy’s and Callen’s — plans to continue service as usual, pending a future sale.

“These high-profile properties present unique opportunities for users and developers to acquire two of the most well-known sites in downtown Milwaukee,” the firm said in a statement.

Sale terms, including the asking price, have not yet been disclosed. Kevin Barry and David Bartelt of the Barry Company are leading the marketing effort.

Asked whether a buyer could continue operating the turnkey businesses, James T. Barry III, president of the brokerage firm, said all options remain on the table.

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Water Street Brewery Group, led by CEO Matt Schmidt, owns Vagabond and Trinity and controls the properties through affiliated entities. The company’s portfolio also includes The Harp Irish Pub, The Brewery and Water Street Brewery locations in Oak Creek, Delafield and Grafton.

Edison Street Partners acquired the Juneau Avenue property from the Redevelopment Authority of the City of Milwaukee (RACM) in 1995. Constructed in 1952, the building sits on a 0.4-acre lot just east of the Milwaukee River, featuring on-site parking and an outdoor patio.

Trinity’s spacious, corner property has been owned by 1144 EDISON LLC since 1991, according to city assessment records. The 15,000-square-foot building was originally constructed in 1929.

Schmidt did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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