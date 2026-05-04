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During a month marked by tightening food truck restrictions, at least three mobile businesses made big moves, establishing new long-term locations at Zócalo Food Park.

Isa’s Ice Cream was the first to open, returning to 636 S. 6th St. for a summer residency with a freezer full of signature flavors such as mango, tamarind, coconut and elote, alongside new additions.

Isabel Aviles Vences, Reynaldo Vences and Alexander Lopez Aviles lead the business, which, despite its name, specializes in nieve de garrafa — a Mexican frozen dessert made from fresh fruit, milk or water and sugar, hand-churned in a metal container.

Italian-inspired Nadi Plates also joined the vendor lineup, rolling out a menu of personal pizzas, handmade calzones and snacks such as truffle fries. The family-owned business officially opened April 30 and features regular specials. Based on customer feedback, the menu could expand in the coming months.

The southside location is soon to be joined by Nadi Plates’ first brick-and-mortar restaurant, which is expected to launch later this year at 2238 N. Farwell Ave. with a larger menu and an in-house espresso bar, Il Grande Bambino.

Chucho’s Red Tacos rounded out the month — and bolstered the park’s Mexican offerings — with its late-April arrival. Owner Thaime Gómez and her team are now serving crowd-favorite birria tacos, quesitacos, burritos, ramen, quesadillas and more from the window of their hand-painted food truck.

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The fast-growing company also operates a brick-and-mortar restaurant on S. 6th Street, along with food trucks at Ope! Brewing Co. in West Allis and American Family Field, and a booth at Fiserv Forum.

The latest additions won’t be the last. Another Mexican food vendor, Flautas y Chilaquiles Los Villa, plans to open at Zócalo in the coming weeks, owner Israel Villarreal confirmed.

Zócalo is open Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. For individual food truck hours, follow the businesses on social media or view their profiles on the Zócalo website.

Beyond the food park, April brought a shower of new bar and restaurant openings across the city, with new arrivals including a fast-casual Korean spot, a Riverwest sports bar and a gaming-focused gathering place.

Soban

Downtown Milwaukee said “annyeonghaseyo” to Soban, which opened its second counter-service restaurant at 776 N. Milwaukee St. on April 3.

The fast-casual restaurant, run by Solki Lee and Hyelim Song, joins the couple’s year-old flagship in Hales Corners.

Both locations specialize in homestyle Korean food, offering generous portions of fluffy rice; proteins such as bulgogi, soy-simmered tofu and garlicky fried chicken; and sides ranging from mashed pumpkin to tangy kimchi.

Guests can choose from signature bowls or build their own, with dishes assembled to order behind the counter.

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Diaspora Sports Bar and Lounge

Diaspora Sports Bar and Lounge timed its grand opening with a citywide celebration. The new Riverwest tavern at 735 E. Center St. opened April 14 — Milwaukee Day — hosting a ribbon-cutting to mark its debut in the former Company Brewing space.

In addition to a full bar program, live music and cigars, Diaspora is hosting a rotation of local food purveyors for pop-up services ranging from bar snacks and charcuterie to soul food and brunch.

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41Fork Exchange @ Wantable Cafe

After nearly four months on hiatus, Wantable Cafe returned to business April 22 with a fresh menu, Vennture Brew Co. coffee drinks and a curated retail corner.

Now led by 41Fork Hospitality, the Harbor District business, 123 E. Walker St., continues as a grab-and-go spot, also offering a spacious seating area for co-working, meetings and events.

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Nakama

Sushi is the centerpiece of the newly opened Nakama, which debuted in mid-April at 1600 N. Jackson St., in the former Interval cafe space.

The restaurant, billed as “an homage to the Japanese listening bar,” offers a 14-course omakase service Thursday through Saturday before transitioning into a hand roll bar on Sundays. Vinyl records spin all week.

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JoSa’ on the River

A new operator has reactivated the former Pier 106 Seafood Tavern, bringing a new concept — complete with a full remodel and globally inspired menu — to the riverfront restaurant space at 106 W. Wells St.

JoSa’ on the River welcomed guests for a soft opening at the beginning of the month, followed by a grand opening ceremony on April 10.

The business offers daily lunch and dinner service, with featured dishes including Wagyu burgers, lamb chops, salmon Caesar salad and sides such as garlic mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus. Weekend brunch includes classics like French toast and buttermilk pancakes, along with savory options such as crab cake Benedict and avocado toast.

From the bar, guests can expect wine, beer and craft cocktails, including nonalcoholic and THC-infused options.

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Num Pang

Cambodian sandwich shop Num Pang debuted in mid-April as the newest addition to 3rd Street Market Hall. The counter-service restaurant pairs freshly baked baguettes with Southeast Asian flavors such as lemongrass-marinated chicken, five-spice barbecue and pickled vegetables.

Behind the business are Nikki and Brian Podgorski, a married couple who are well established in the Minneapolis food scene. Their latest venture is inspired by Nikki’s family roots in Cambodia, particularly her grandmother’s influence as a chef and rice farmer.

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Central Standard Tavern

From bar rail to runway, Central Standard’s newest location, Central Standard Tavern, has landed at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.

The craft distillery, which also operates Central Standard Crafthouse & Kitchen in Downtown Milwaukee, is now serving its signature cocktails on Concourse C, alongside local beers, seltzers, ciders, wine and a limited food menu.

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7 Brew Coffee

Fast-growing cafe chain 7 Brew Coffee opened its first Milwaukee location at 350 W. Layton Ave. on April 20, bringing a menu of customizable coffee drinks to a traffic-heavy stretch of the city’s South Side.

The drive-thru cafe features flavored lattes such as banana bread, cinnamon roll and cookie butter, plus cappuccinos, cold brew, breves, mochas and macchiatos, with more than 30 syrups for customization. Non-coffee options include lemonades, sodas, smoothies, shakes and teas, including chai and matcha.

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Brim Cafe & Catering

A steady stream of eager customers greeted Brim Cafe & Catering at its long-awaited opening at 622 W. Lincoln Ave.

The catering company and cafe debuted its latest location April 23, bringing coffee, pastries and counter-service lunch to the neighborhood across from the Basilica of St. Josaphat.

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Top Shawarma

The former — and much-beloved — site of Martino’s has reopened as Top Shawarma under new leadership.

In place of hot dogs and Italian beef, the restaurant, 1215 W. Layton Ave., now highlights falafel, stuffed grape leaves and chicken or beef shawarma, while retaining its counter-service model.

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The Familiar Place

An all-ages spot for tabletop games, themed cocktails and community activations has arrived on the East Side. After months of delays, The Familiar Place opened in late April at 2856 N. Oakland Ave.

Sheenna Kleveno and Michael Taylor lead the business, which features an on-site library of board games, along with spacious booths and tables for group sessions.

A drink menu features signature cocktails and mocktails, craft beer and soda.

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Jalisco’s Cocina y Bar

Jalisco’s Cocina y Bar quietly opened at 2018 E. North Ave. at the end of April, marking a major step for owner Ruben Herrera as he works to carry on his family’s legacy.

Herrera has been in restaurants for more than two decades, working under his parents, who launched Jalisco Restaurant at 1035 S. César E. Chávez Dr. in the late 1980s. The family later expanded with a location at 2207 E. North Ave., though it has since closed.

The new restaurant, Herrera’s first, is located just steps from his family’s former location. It offers Mexican cuisine alongside a full bar program, with plans to host local bands, musicians and comedians.

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