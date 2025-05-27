Owner Shares Plans For New Riverside Restaurant

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

JoSa’ on the River, a new restaurant proposed for downtown Milwaukee, aims to bring American fusion cuisine to the former Pier 106 Seafood Tavern at 106 W. Wells St.

The concept comes from Jamilah Monroe, who plans to reimagine the vacant riverside space as an upscale restaurant pairing dishes like jerk chicken with craft cocktails such as martinis and cosmopolitans.

Plans also call for a seasonal outdoor patio as part of the restaurant, along with a separate private event venue in the adjacent space, formerly home to Brunch.

Both previous businesses left the building after water from the nearby Milwaukee River flooded the basement in 2019. Brunch, now renamed Brunch It Up, reopened at 714 N. Milwaukee St., while Pier 106 announced its permanent closure in early 2020.

Monroe has not yet finalized a menu for the restaurant, but said it’s likely to include jerk chicken, among other dishes. “It may have different varieties of food,” she said.

In addition to the restaurant, Monroe plans to activate the adjacent space as a venue, The Riverwalk Event Center, hosting private gatherings such as weddings, baby showers and corporate events.

“It’s not for parties,” she clarified. “It’s just an event space for people to rent out at their leisure.”

A public entertainment premise license application reflects Monroe’s desire to cater to a wide audience.

According to the document, clients will be able to request bands, instrumental musicians, comedy acts, DJs, dancing by both patrons and performers, poetry readings and more for their private events, pending city approval. The application also seeks permission to host up to 12 concerts annually at the venue.

Monroe filed a separate public entertainment premise application — with fewer items — for JoSa’ on the River. She emphasized that while karaoke is listed as an option, it will not be part of the day-to-day operations of either business.

Monroe is working with David Koscielniak of Kozitecture to update the restaurant and event spaces, which are located within the Cawker Building.

Pending city approval, both businesses are expected to open in the coming months. A specific launch date and operating hours have yet to be finalized.

