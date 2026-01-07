Former Martino’s Could Become Shawarma Spot

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Martino’s Hot Dogs & Italian Beef served its final meals last December after nearly 50 years on the South Side, but the longtime restaurant space could see new life under a proposal from local operators.

Franklin residents Belal Jaraba, Mohammed Jaraba and Hazem Asad plan to open Top Shawarma, bringing a menu of Middle Eastern fare to the shuttered fast food spot at 1215 W. Layton Ave.

The group brings extensive business and culinary experience. Belal Jaraba previously co-owned Shawarma Palace and Pita Palace, Mohammed Jaraba runs several city convenience stores across the city and Asad has worked as a chef at area restaurants.

A proposed menu for Top Shawarma features starters like baba ghanoush, hummus and tabbouleh salad—a mix of finely chopped parsley, tomatoes, green onions, bulgur and lemon—along with entrees including falafel, beef or chicken shawarma and gyros, all available as a bowl, plate or sandwich.

Top Shawarma has no plans for construction to the 2,000-square-foot restaurant space, according to the application. The business, historically counter-service, is expected to continue in that format.

Belal Jaraba was not available for comment at the time of publication.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Martino’s originally opened in 1977 under Mary Anderson. Her son, TJ, later took over the business and ran it with his wife, Cathy, until its closure in late 2025.

The business closed on a high note, with a flood of customers—both longtime and first-time—stopping by throughout its final weeks to say their goodbyes. The Andersons left a notebook at the condiment station, inviting visitors to share memories and favorite moments from the restaurant.

Tac, LLC owns the Layton Avenue building, according to city assessment records.

A license application for Top Shawarma is pending before the Milwaukee Common Council. The business’s proposed hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.