Wantable Cafe Sets Reopening Date

New operators to relaunch cafe April 22 with fresh menu and Vennture Brew Co. coffee.

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41Fork Exchange @ Wantable Cafe is set to open at 123 E. Walker St. on April 22, reactivating the Harbor District venue with new food and beverage offerings while maintaining the existing event and co-working areas.

The much-anticipated debut comes as neighbors are “champing at the bit” for the cafe’s reopening, said Kaelyn Cervero, president and owner of parent company 41Fork Hospitality, during a preview Monday.

The cafe, originally launched in 2021 as an amenity for employees of styling company Wantable, later transitioned into a public-facing destination for coffee and casual eats. Steve Glynn, host of the Experience Milwaukee podcast, took over operations in May 2025, but announced plans to close the business later that year. The cafe has been on hiatus since Dec. 31.

Next week, 41Fork Exchange @ Wantable Cafe reopens with the same counter-service model as the previous concept and will also feature a full range of coffee and espresso drinks in partnership with Vennture Brew Co.

Non-coffee options include chai, matcha, Rishi tea, hot chocolate and fruit smoothies such as the Green Machine — avocado, kale, banana, mango and a choice of milk — and Purple Dragon, a blend of dragon fruit, beetroot powder, mixed berries and orange juice.

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A food program curated by 41Fork’s food and beverage director, Adam Miller, features breakfast sandwiches, grain bowls, wraps and Roman pizza, which is cut to order and sold by the ounce. The Roman pizza’s à la carte pricing gives patrons an opportunity to sample multiple flavors in one sitting, said Cervero, with a rotating selection including Parma Verde, Burrata Caprese and Sweet Heat, topped with roasted chicken, mozzarella, hot honey and balsamic.

Allergy- and special-diet-friendly items are noted on the menu, which offers options for gluten-free, vegetarian, vegan, nut-free, and dairy-free diners. The Thai Rice Bowl — a bed of brown rice and red quinoa topped with edamame, carrots, roasted peppers, pickled onion, cucumbers, peanut sauce and sesame — checks multiple boxes.

Cervero said she originally hoped for a “more robust” menu, but had to reconcile her vision with the building’s existing kitchen, which is quite small. She and Miller instead focused on strategic sourcing — like purchasing pre-proved croissants to bake off in-house — to maximize space and quality.

Some items will cycle on and off the menu, making room for new flavors and experimentation. The same goes for signature cafe drinks, with spring highlights such as the white chocolate pistachio matcha, carrot cake latte and early bird latte, flavored with Earl Grey syrup and lemon foam and served iced.

The cafe also offers a wide range of packaged snacks — candies, beef jerky, dairy-free yogurts and fruit cups — alongside grab-and-go salads, bakery items and canned and bottled beverages.

A retail marketplace, located in the northeast corner of the building, features kitchen utensils, towels, books, stickers and other goods, with live plants and wine expected to join the lineup in the coming days.

Future Expansion

As the new cafe finds its footing, Cervero is also working to launch an affiliated concept, the Fork on the Road food truck. The mobile business will travel to events throughout the city and beyond, with a rotating menu featuring various 41Fork brands, including Toro Tacos and Bowls, which previously operated as a fast-casual lunch restaurant at Associated Bank River Center.

Cervero said the food truck launch is on hold until the cafe is more established, but she’s eager to explore its potential. “Because our kitchen is so small, this [food truck] gives us the opportunity to do other cool, fun things,” she said.

41Fork, in addition to the upcoming cafe and its existing concepts, is also an exclusive partner at Kinn Guesthouse Downtown and is preparing to launch another venue, Brixton’s Turn, later this year.

Starting April 22, 41Fork Exchange @ Wantable Cafe will open weekdays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit the cafe’s website or follow the business on Instagram and Facebook.

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