Sushi Bar Planned at Former Interval Space

For the past decade, 1600 N. Jackson St. has operated as a coffee shop—first as Pleasant Kafe, then as Interval. Now, a Food Network champion is taking over, aiming to lure diners with upscale, seasonal sushi.

“Sushi Master” alum Jason Morimoto and Screaming Tuna owner are partnering to launch Nakama in the Lower East Side building, with plans to offer intimate omakase dinners at the lower-level bar and an a la carte menu of hand rolls and small plates in the upper dining room.

Fresh off his win in the Food Network competition, Morimoto said he felt empowered to take his sushi practice to the next level—and that the local dining scene was finally ready for it.

“I’ve always dreamed of having an omakase restaurant in the last two decades [of my career],” Morimoto said. “That’s always been on my mind, but the idea of an omakase in the Midwest—or Milwaukee even—was something that I just didn’t fully believe in at the time.”

Those beliefs began to shift last year, when Morimoto led a series of omakase pop-ups at Screaming Tuna in Mequon. “We were just doing omakase because we wanted to, and people were coming because they wanted to,” he said. “We were selling out and doing well because people were interested.”

His success on “Sushi Master” only deepened that confidence. “There was this incredible sense of validation,” he said, noting that omakase has gained momentum throughout the region. “I have so many reasons to pursue it now and believe in it, especially because of the show.”

Once open, the omakase bar would host two, 11-person seatings per night, with a seasonal menu highlighting sustainably-sourced fish through approximately 14 courses. Omakase, meaning “I leave it up to you” in Japanese, puts the chef in full control. The meal usually features 10 to 20 small courses, often weaving in personal touches and stories throughout.

It’s an ideal setup for Morimoto, who has long held a deep respect for sushi as both a cultural tradition and art form. But the future hasn’t always been so clear. “It was a never-ending struggle of whether or not this is what I wanted to do,” he said. “But it always ended with, ‘No, I absolutely love what I do.'”

Though the final menu is still being developed, Morimoto is looking forward to serving his take on tamago, featuring bacon and cheese for a breakfast riff. He’ll also feature inari stuffed with takikomi gohan, a tribute to his grandma-in-law, who was known to prepare the rice-stuffed tofu pouches on holidays.

In addition to the structured omakase experience, Nakama would offer more casual dining in its upper-level space, with possible menu items including sashimi, temaki—or hand rolls—and more. Morimoto and Vega will partner with Dan Beres and Tripper Duval of NiteCap Consulting and Lost Whale for an alcohol program that complements the food menu without overshadowing it.

“They will be bringing their A-game from the sounds of it,” Morimoto said. “And I think their vision lines up with our vision as well … they want the alcohol to be a focus, but not the focal point.”

The Lower East Side space has sat vacant since Interval’s closure last spring.

When asked about his plans for the building in late June, Vega told Urban Milwaukee through a spokesperson that “[I] definitely do not have anything new coming up at that location or anywhere else.” Now there is definitely a new restaurant coming to that location.

Nakama, a Japanese word meaning “friend” or “comrade,” which gained recognition in part through the anime series “One Piece,” would be Milwaukee’s second dedicated omakase restaurant, joining 1033 Omakase, a near southside restaurant which opened in December 2024.

