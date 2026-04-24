Brim Cafe & Catering Opens on Lincoln Avenue

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Though it sits in the shadow of Basilica of St. Josaphat, Brim Cafe & Catering brings its own shine to the block.

Natural light floods into the freshly renovated storefront through a wall of windows, illuminating a spacious seating area, countertop bakery case and digital menu boards at the cafe, which began its soft opening Thursday at 622 W. Lincoln Ave.

The new location is the latest for the 12-year-old company, which also operates at Honey Creek Corporate Center, 330 Eats and the Rivercenter Building at Schlitz Park.

Similar to its existing locations, Brim’s Lincoln Village menu offers a blend of Mediterranean-inspired and American food, with options including chicken shawarma with pomegranate glaze and garlicky toum; a brisket burger topped with caramelized onions, beef bacon and a fried egg; and a Sicilian muffaletta with imported pistachio mortadella, soppressata, salami, arugula and tomato on a sesame roll.

Along with nearly a dozen signature sandwiches and wraps, the cafe also serves a full range of coffee and espresso drinks — including seasonal specials — plus smoothies in flavors like protein-boosted lemon-mint and mango tango. A selection of pastries includes croissants, brownies, muffins and cookies.

Co-owner Brittany Wahhab said the business saw big turnout for its opening day, with “a very steady crowd” streaming in for lunch or a mid-morning caffeine fix. That’s no surprise, considering neighbors’ enthusiasm for the expansion.

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The storefront, once home to Li’l Friar gift shop, was vacant for years, Wahhab said, prompting requests to the growing business. “We had a lot of people in the local Lincoln Village community asking us if we would bring our cafe to this area. They thought we were very much needed.”

Wahhab and her husband, Michael — also the company’s head chef — began work in the building last May. “We feel like construction moved really quickly,” she said. “We put in all brand-new everything, so every time somebody walks in, they’re very excited to see there’s a modern cafe option in the community.”

The couple also partnered with Cream City South Community Development Corporation for the project. Wahhab specifically thanked Mike Murry and Colleen Cheney Trawinski, who she said “work hard behind the scenes to make Lincoln Village a vibrant community.”

In addition to regular cafe service, the business is available to rent as an event venue with a capacity of up to 45 guests. Brim will also move its private wedding tastings to the Lincoln Avenue location. Rental and catering inquiries can be submitted by email to info@brimcafe.com or by calling 414-309-2695.

Brim Cafe and Catering in Lincoln Village is open Wednesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. during its soft opening. Wahhab said hours could be extended, based on customer feedback.

The business is working with the City of Milwaukee to organize a grand opening and ribbon-cutting next month. Follow Brim Cafe & Catering on social media or visit its website for additional information and updates.

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