Central Standard Opens at Milwaukee Airport

New location aims to welcome travelers with local spirits.

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Lots of businesses celebrate their grand opening with a ribbon cutting. Fewer mark the occasion by cracking open a canned cocktail. Central Standard Tavern did both.

The distillery’s latest outlet, located in Concourse C at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, welcomed a crowd of media members, local representatives and a few luggage-wheeling travelers for a grand opening event Wednesday afternoon.

Owners Pat McQuillan and Evan Hughes were on hand to show off the new addition, saying the expansion aims to grow Central Standard Craft Distillery‘s local footprint while increasing its exposure to residents and visitors alike.

“For people who are not familiar with our brand or Milwaukee, hopefully they see this as a great local product they can enjoy,” McQuillan told Urban Milwaukee. “And when they come back again, hopefully they’ll want to stop at our downtown location or enjoy our beverages here [at the airport].”

Central Standard’s four-sided bar is wrapped by about 50 stools and flanked by cases of merchandise. Overhead, staves from the distillery’s used barrels have been repurposed into a decorative ceiling.

On the menu is a selection of Central Standard’s canned cocktails, including brandy old fashioned, bourbon old fashioned, rocket pop and mule. Local beers from Lakefront Brewery, Third Space Brewing Company and Central Waters Brewing Co. are also featured, along with six tap lines spanning both craft and macro brews. The bar also serves seltzers, ciders and wine. Food offerings include breakfast sandwiches and wraps, assorted pastries and hot sandwiches such as spicy Italian and Cubano.

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McQuillan said SSP America, the airport’s food and beverage provider, was instrumental in designing the new location, helping translate Central Standard’s look and feel into a compact space.

Jim Kanter, Central Standard’s chief commercial officer, attended the grand opening alongside airport director Brian Dranzik and Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley.

“Moments like this remind us how far we’ve come as an airport, and we’re focused on going even further,” Dranzik said. “At Milwaukee airport, we’re not only connecting people to their destinations, but we’re also connecting them to the best of what Milwaukee has to offer.”

After remarks concluded, speakers toasted the opening with their choice of Central Standard canned cocktail before lining up for the ribbon-cutting.

The latest expansion joins Central Standard Crafthouse & Kitchen at 320 E. Clybourn St. The company is also working to relocate its primary distilling operation to the Harley-Davidson headquarters, with hopes of opening by the end of the year.

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