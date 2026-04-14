New Sports Bar In Riverwest Hosting Grand Opening

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The owners of Diaspora Sports Bar and Lounge are marking Milwaukee Day with a personal milestone: hosting a grand opening for their new business in Riverwest.

The tavern will debut in tandem with 414 Day, celebrated annually on April 14 in reference to the Milwaukee-area ZIP code, as an occasion to show hometown pride.

“It feels only right to open the doors of Diaspora MKE on a day dedicated to the spirit of the city we love,” the owners wrote in an online post.

Diaspora is set to open its doors at 5 p.m., with an official ceremony planned for 5:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to wear Milwaukee-themed apparel.

Following its grand opening, the bar and lounge aims to continue as a neighborhood destination for food, drink, sports viewing and live music. The business also holds a tobacco license and said it will “have a space for the cigar aficionados.” A finalized food and beverage menu has not been shared publicly. Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

It’s been a long road for the business, which was first proposed in September 2025 under a slightly different ownership structure that included Phil Pullium, an employee of the Milwaukee Police Department. Pullium’s role as an operating partner raised concerns among Licenses Committee members due to a potential conflict of interest, prompting them to hold the application.

The group then removed Pullium, redistributed shares equally among remaining members and named Bailey registered agent. But that decision also proved controversial, as Bailey was a partner in Flame 13, which the city shuttered in September 2025. His shift from shareholder to agent could give the city grounds to deny Diaspora’s license.

Despite previously recommending approval, Licenses Committee members voted on Feb. 10 to schedule another hearing for the application. In response, the group changed its registered agent and finally secured council approval in late March.

Tuesday’s opening will usher in a new era for the Riverwest building, which has been vacant since Company Brewing’s abrupt closure in May 2024.

Diaspora’s approved hours of operation are Sunday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to midnight and Friday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. The tavern restricts entry to patrons 21 and older after 10 p.m.

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