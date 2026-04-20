Drive-Thru Cafe Opens on Layton Avenue

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Fast-growing cafe chain 7 Brew Coffee opened its first Milwaukee location at 350 W. Layton Ave. on Monday, marking the official launch with a ribbon cutting.

The drive-thru cafe, known for its quick service and signature drink flavors, has been expanding across Wisconsin since 2023. The Layton Avenue location is the first of two planned for the city. A second stand at 3702 S. 27th St. received its occupancy permit earlier this month and is now awaiting final inspections.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson attended Monday’s celebration with a coffee in hand, praising 7 Brew for its investment in the city.

“When businesses choose Milwaukee to invest in and to make a home in, we see it,” Johnson wrote in an online post after the event. “Milwaukee welcomes you to the neighborhood, and we look forward to your growth and success.”

The mayor also highlighted 7 Brew’s commitment to Children’s Wisconsin. The company partners with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and has made a tradition of donating with each new opening. For the Milwaukee location, 7 Brew donated $1,000.

“7 Brew has a reputation across the country which aligns with our own values here in Brew City,” Johnson wrote. “Values centered on connection, community and service.”

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7 Brew opened its first cafe in 2017, serving seven original coffee drinks from a stand in Rogers, Arkansas. The chain has since grown to more than 600 locations across 38 states.

Its menu has expanded, too. Along with cafe originals like banana bread, cinnamon roll and cookie butter-flavored coffees, 7 Brew offers cappuccinos, cold brews, lattes, breves, mochas and macchiatos, with more than 30 syrups for customization. Non-coffee options include lemonades, sodas, smoothies, shakes and teas, including chai and matcha.

The new 7 Brew is open Sunday through Thursday from 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 5:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Upcoming promotions include Jackpot Day, celebrated on the 7th of each month from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., featuring special deals, freebies and merchandise with drink purchases. On May 2, the cafe will offer guests a free 7 Brew T-shirt with a large drink purchase.

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