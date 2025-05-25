Plus: More smoothies, city's first 7 Brew and new Summerfest eats.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Chef Gregory León is a year-round advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, but Pride Month offers a special opportunity to amplify those efforts, buoyed by the energy and support the annual celebration brings.

On June 8, the Amilinda owner will host a Pride Brunch featuring Spanish and Portuguese breakfast dishes, with 40% of all sales donated to Vivent Health, an organization providing comprehensive care and support to individuals living with HIV.

The limited menu includes sweet options — toasted brioche with pistachio butter and bittersweet chocolate; savory dishes like steak and eggs with smoked potato cake and piparra chimichurri; and a mix of both — piri piri chicken and waffles with spicy maple syrup.

There’s also asparagus pate with whipped ricotta, lemon zest and grilled sourdough; endive salad with citrus, pumpkin seeds and goat cheese; morcilla and scramble with caramelized onions and pork demi-glace; baked zucchini and mushrooms with romesco sauce and shaved manchego; and cerdos en una manta (pigs in a blanket) with chistorra sausage, puff pastry and beer mustard.

During brunch service, which runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 315 E. Wisconsin Ave., diners can expect a visit from “surprise guests” who are part of the LGBTQ+ community.

Reservations are available to book online.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

My Office or Yours? New Bar Planned For Downtown

Read the full article

Sharks Fish & Chicken Reopening on Villard Avenue

A longtime location for Sharks Fish & Chicken is poised to reopen this summer after an 18-month closure due to a fire. The takeout-focused restaurant, serving sandwiches, chicken wings and a wide variety of fried seafood, will soon return to business with a similar menu and business model, owner Ayman Amali told Urban Milwaukee. Located at 5838 W. Villard Ave., the revamped restaurant will also feature several new additions to its menu, along with slightly lower prices compared to similar concepts throughout the city, Amali said. While an exact date is still unknown, Amali said he could reopen as soon as next month.

Read the full article

Smoothie Cafe Proposed For Downer Avenue

Read the full article

Summerfest Unveils More Than Two Dozen New Food & Drink Options For 2025

With 28 days until the gates open, Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. is nearly ready to welcome hundreds of thousands of patrons back to Summerfest for three weekends of live music and entertainment And the organization is banking on the fact that it won’t be just your favorite band that draws you to the lakefront. At a preview event Wednesday, MWF and its partners debuted more than two dozen new food and drink items. The new options have a little something for everyone, especially those that love cheese. Pina Cocina & Catina will serve birria egg rolls, Ian’s Pizza is offering Chicken Penne Alfredo pizza and Famous Dave’s Bar-B-Que will offer a funnel cake pork sandwich. Three vendors will make their Summerfest debut in 2025: Beats & Eats, Jamba Juice and Nino’s Southern Sides.

Read the full article

Bill Would Allow New Cigar Bars To Open in Wisconsin

When Wisconsin passed a statewide indoor-smoking ban in 2009, lawmakers included an exception for cigar bars that were already open at the time. Since then, the state has not allowed any new tobacco bar licenses to be issued, but a bill in the Legislature would change that. The bipartisan legislation authored by Rep. Nate Gustafson (R-Fox Crossing), would give local municipalities the ability to issue new tobacco bar licenses if they want to. Gustafson told WPR’s “Wisconsin Today” that the licenses would come with stipulations that include only allowing indoor smoking for cigars and pipe tobacco — not cigarettes — and new establishments would not be allowed to also hold a retail food license.

Read the full article

New Fast Food Restaurant For Northwest Side

A new fast food restaurant specializing in sandwiches and chicken wings is proposed for 8950 W. Appleton Ave., in a strip mall on Milwaukee’s Northwest Side. Ebony Cannon recently filed a license application to open Jamie Pearls Pizza & Wingz, the latest in a series of similar restaurants to occupy the 1,700-square-foot storefront. Previous tenants include Buddy’s Pizza, Mr. J’s Fish & Chicken and Mr. Crab Fish & Chicken. In her application, Cannon notes six years of industry experience and a planned opening in late May. According to city records, the restaurant was granted occupancy on May 2, received license approval on May 15 and has passed all inspections.

Read the full article

West Side Grocery Store Wins Key Approval

A popular local grocery chain is one step closer to launching its third Milwaukee store after receiving approval from the city licenses committee — and enthusiastic support from area Alderwoman Sharlen P. Moore — on Tuesday. With a target opening date in June, Monterrey Market will serve as a destination for fresh and prepared foods, offering a full line of groceries, cold and hot deli departments, a butcher-led meat department and an on-site taqueria, according to owner Robert Montemayor. The upcoming market would be housed inside a former Walmart store at 7025 W. Main St., near the border of Milwaukee and West Allis. It joins existing locations at 3014 S. 13th St. and 3920 S. 27th St. “I’m so honored that he’s chosen District 10 to open his third location,” Alderwoman Moore told committee members during Tuesday’s hearing, adding that she was “completely blown away” after a visit to the market’s 27th Street location. “I was so impressed by the staff, the cleanliness, the amenities.”

Read the full article

Cocktail Competition Returns to Ivy House

Read the full article

Downtown Dining Week Returns on May 29

Eight days, 29 participants, multiple courses and 19 years running — Downtown Dining Week returns to Milwaukee later this month, inviting food lovers to explore some of the city’s top restaurants through prix fixe lunch and dinner menus. Organized by the Milwaukee Downtown Business Improvement District or BID, the annual event highlights local culinary talent while encouraging the community to dine out and support small businesses. This year’s installment runs from May 29 through June 5, featuring multi-course meals priced at $15 or $25 for lunch and $35, $45 or $55 for dinner. “Downtown Dining Week is any foodie’s dream,” Beth Weirick, CEO of the downtown BID, said in a statement. “The smorgasbord of offerings appeals to all taste buds and with fabulous deals, it’s an incentive for folks to visit multiple destinations.” Nearly 30 bars and restaurants across six neighborhoods are featured in the 2025 event, offering a diverse range of cuisines—from high-end steaks to Mexican street food.

Read the full article

Restaurant, Venue Proposed for Downtown Riverside Site

A new proposal could bring a bar, restaurant and event venue to the Cawker Building, the former home of Pier 106 Seafood Tavern and Brunch. Jamilah Monroe is seeking approval to open JoSa’ on the River at 106 W. Wells St., according to a license application recently submitted to the City of Milwaukee. With previous experience as a restaurant manager, Monroe plans to reimagine the seafood spot, expanding its focus to include a diverse menu, alcoholic beverages and entertainment like karaoke and live music. She’s working with David Koscielniak of Kozitecture to update the building’s flooring, fixtures, paint, and plumbing, with renovations expected to be completed by July. Pending city approval, JoSa’ on the River aims to welcome its first customers in August.

Read the full article

New Event Venue Would Fill Empty Industrial Building

A small warehouse in the Old North Milwaukee neighborhood could become a unique event venue under a plan from Jerhonda McCrary and her four sons. The new business would be located in the middle of a block of industrial buildings. “It’s perfect, because there won’t be any noise problems,” McCrary told the Zoning, Neighborhoods & Development Committee on May 6. McCrary’s IV Generations Holdings would purchase the 3,600-square-foot building, 4930 N. 32nd St., and an adjacent vacant lot from the city for $15,100. A Department of City Development (DCD) report estimates a total investment in the project of $133,270.

Read the full article

Haven Cafe Brings Coffee and Cocktails to Yankee Hill

A drink — whether cappuccino, cosmopolitan or chai — can have a remarkable effect on the day, offering a chance to slow down, recharge and unwind. The aptly named Haven Cafe, which opened in early May at 1201 N. Van Buren St., delivers just that — transitioning seamlessly from morning coffee to afternoon and evening cocktails in a spacious storefront at the base of Nova apartments. The cafe’s entrance leads directly to its counter, where guests have their choice of Stone Creek Coffee and espresso drinks, as well as smoothies, juices, teas and sodas. An assortment of breakfast and lunch sandwiches, granola bowls and scones are also available. In the evening, Haven activates the bar along its northern wall, becoming a destination for cocktails, wine, paninis and small bites. Owner Jeff Kinder is well-versed in the craft, having honed his skills at notable spots including Bryant’s Cocktail Lounge and The Estate. At Haven, he has developed a well-rounded bar program featuring classic and specialty cocktails, local beers, wines, hard and THC seltzers and a curated selection of non-alcoholic options.

Read the full article

‘Man on the Moon’ Aims To Fulfill All Of Your Event Planning, Hosting Needs

Read the full article

Flood Prompts Extended Closure of EsterEv

Less than a month after unveiling a refreshed menu and new dining options, EsterEv staff arrived on May 3 to find their Bay View dining room destroyed. A faulty valve on the building’s upper level triggered a flood that caused extensive damage to the restaurant at 2165 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., affecting the ceilings, walls, bar area and antique maple floorboards. The water — 200 gallons, to be exact — also seeped into the basement, “saturating” EsterEv’s prep space, according to a social media post from co-owners Dan Jacobs and Dan Van Rite. The fine dining restaurant closed immediately for repairs, which are expected to take up to 10 weeks. EsterEv has not set a reopening date but the owners expect the closure will last at least through the end of June.

Read the full article

Drive-Thru Coffee Chain Sets Sights on 27th Street

7 Brew Coffee, a drive-thru cafe chain, is bringing its first location to Milwaukee, according to a series of permit requests recently submitted to the city. The coffee shop is planned for a half-acre site at 3702 S. 27th St., formerly home to Wong’s Wok, which closed in early 2024. MilBrew Holdings, LLC, with design firm Excel Engineering, plans to raze the former Chinese restaurant to make way for the project, which includes a 510-square-foot cafe, 250-square-foot cooler building, outdoor patio, two drive-thru lanes and 19 parking spaces, the proposal notes. The site is located in front of a Dollar Tree store. 7 Brew Coffee uses modular construction to pre-build many of its cafes off-site, with the components later assembled on location. The approach speeds the rate of expansion, as new cafes seemingly pop up overnight.

Read the full article