Flood Prompts Extended Closure of EsterEv

Less than a month after unveiling a refreshed menu and new dining options, EsterEv staff arrived on May 3 to find their Bay View dining room destroyed.

A faulty valve on the building’s upper level triggered a flood that caused extensive damage to the restaurant at 2165 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., affecting the ceilings, walls, bar area and antique maple floorboards.

The water — 200 gallons, to be exact — also seeped into the basement, “saturating” EsterEv’s prep space, according to a social media post from co-owners Dan Jacobs and Dan Van Rite.

The fine dining restaurant closed immediately for repairs, which are expected to take up to 10 weeks. EsterEv has not set a reopening date but the owners expect the closure will last at least through the end of June.

“Please know that we’re truly gutted by this calamity, and while we can’t hasten repairs, we are doing work behind the scenes to come back better than ever,” the post states.

The historic building, originally constructed in 1900, complicates the restoration process. “Many elements — but especially the maple floors — are difficult to replace and will require a considerable amount of time.”

EsterEv plans to make the most of its closure, using the extra time for foraging, recipe testing and pop-ups “at restaurants near and far.”

The flood comes just over a year after EsterEv’s Bay View opening. First launched in 2016, the business began as a private fine dining concept operating nesting-doll style inside Jacobs’ and Van Rite’s existing restaurant, DanDan, at 360 E. Erie St.

They opened the standalone location in April 2024, featuring a tasting menu inspired by local, seasonal ingredients — and its owners’ devotion to McDonald’s hash browns.

Jacobs already had a loyal following, but gained national exposure with his Top Chef appearances last year. Other show contestants are scheduled to appear for special dinners at the co-owner’s restaurants through November.

Updates and upcoming events will be posted on the restaurant’s Instagram page. Jacobs offers further insights through his Substack, a subscription-based newsletter platform.

