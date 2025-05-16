‘Man on the Moon’ Aims To Fulfill All Of Your Event Planning, Hosting Needs

The new company offers full-service event coordination, its own venue.

Over the Moon Bartending, once a standalone service, is now part of a growing galaxy of offerings under Man on the Moon Events — a comprehensive planning and consulting venture led by John Crone.

Originally founded in 2015, the company added a physical location — River Valley Historic Venue — in 2024. As of this year, it also includes a DJ arm, Lunar Frequencies, and Under the Sun Event Production, which focuses on planning and logistics.

“We’re now offering a complete suite of event services with the addition of two new branches,” said Crone, who became the company’s sole owner in 2025. “It’s been a challenging and rewarding transition, and I’m excited to share what’s next.”

Lunar Frequencies debuted this spring, starting with smaller events at its home base, River Valley. The company, with head DJ Jojo Moore, is now preparing for a busy off-site season.

Moore brings more than a decade of DJ experience to the venture and is committed to working with clients one-on-one to curate the ideal playlist for any event. “I DJ because music brings people together — it breaks barriers, builds memories and turns strangers into a dance floor family,” he said in a statement.

The company, which specializes in weddings, corporate events and charitable functions, also handles professional sound and lighting, and provides equipment such as dance floors, fog machines and party props.

Meanwhile, Under the Sun manages back-end logistics, coordinating rentals, planning, setup and other services for events ranging from corporate retreats to backyard weddings.

The division also offers business-to-business consulting and training, with Crone leveraging a lifetime of industry knowledge to help bars and restaurants streamline operations and boost profits.

His expertise speaks for itself. “I’ve worked in the hospitality industry my entire life, in just about every position you can think of,” said Crone, who also brings 10 years of event-specific and bartending experience, along with a family background in fine dining.

The new additions complement Crone’s mobile bartending service, Over the Moon, which he said has gained a reputation for “seamless event bar management,” offering “unmatched service and award-winning cocktails.”

The venue, located at 422 N. 15th St., features 7,000 square feet of rentable space split between two floors. The space is outfitted with original vintage wood floors, exposed beams and Cream City brick, but also offers modern amenities. Since opening last year, River Valley has become a popular site for weddings, social gatherings and charitable events, Crone said.

Man on the Moon Events aims to embody its slogan, “Every Event, Elevated,” while also serving as a pillar of the community, Crone said. Alongside private clients and corporations, he hopes to place special emphasis on working with community-focused organizations and nonprofits.

“I’m really looking to connect with that sector.”

Crone also shared gratitude for his staff, noting that many have been with the company since the beginning and are “the true reason” for its success.

I owe so much to the team that stands with me,” he said. “These are people who show up, give their all and care deeply about the work we do. I’m proud to work alongside such a talented group.”

