New Fast Food Restaurant For Northwest Side

Jamie Pearls Pizza & Wingz plans to open soon on Appleton Avenue.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A new fast food restaurant specializing in sandwiches and chicken wings is proposed for 8950 W. Appleton Ave., in a strip mall on Milwaukee’s Northwest Side.

Ebony Cannon recently filed a license application to open Jamie Pearls Pizza & Wingz, the latest in a series of similar restaurants to occupy the 1,700-square-foot storefront.

Previous tenants include Buddy’s Pizza, Mr. J’s Fish & Chicken and Mr. Crab Fish & Chicken.

In her application, Cannon notes six years of industry experience and a planned opening in late May. According to city records, the restaurant was granted occupancy on May 2, received license approval on May 15 and has passed all inspections.

The proposed menu includes sandwiches and handhelds such as Italian beef, Philly cheesesteak, beef Polish and hot dogs. Side orders of coleslaw, okra, hush puppies, jalapeno poppers and more will also be available.

Despite its name, the restaurant won’t offer pizza on its menu — aside from two varieties of “pizza puffs” (beef and gyro), which are listed as side items.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Cannon has no plans to serve alcohol at this time.

The counter-service restaurant will feature a small seating area for on-site dining, though meals will also be offered to-go. Catering, drive-thru and delivery services will not be offered, according to the license application.

The restaurant occupies the northwestern portion of a larger building that also houses West Side Liquor. Ansh West Side Real Estate Holding Inc., with Satpal Singh as registered agent, is the building owner.

Once open, the proposed hours of operation for Jamie Pearls Pizza & Wingz are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Cannon did not respond to a request for comment.

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.