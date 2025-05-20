Downtown Dining Week Returns on May 29

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Eight days, 29 participants, multiple courses and 19 years running — Downtown Dining Week returns to Milwaukee later this month, inviting food lovers to explore some of the city’s top restaurants through prix fixe lunch and dinner menus.

Organized by the Milwaukee Downtown Business Improvement District or BID, the annual event highlights local culinary talent while encouraging the community to dine out and support small businesses. This year’s installment runs from May 29 through June 5, featuring multi-course meals priced at $15 or $25 for lunch and $35, $45 or $55 for dinner.

“Downtown Dining Week is any foodie’s dream,” Beth Weirick, CEO of the downtown BID, said in a statement. “The smorgasbord of offerings appeals to all taste buds and with fabulous deals, it’s an incentive for folks to visit multiple destinations.”

Nearly 30 bars and restaurants across six neighborhoods are featured in the 2025 event, offering a diverse range of cuisines—from high-end steaks to Mexican street food.

A full list of participants includes ARIA, Avlí, Bacchus, Benihana, Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria, Café at the Pfister, The Capital Grille, Carson’s Prime Steaks & Famous Barbecue, Central Standard Crafthouse & Kitchen, DOC’s Commerce Smokehouse, The Edison, Electric Lime Taqueria, Elsa’s on the Park, Flourchild Pizza, The Knick, Mader’s Restaurant, Milwaukee ChopHouse, Milwaukee Sail Loft, MOTOR Bar & Restaurant, Oggie’s, Old German Beer Hall, Onesto, Rodizio Grill, Smoke Shack, The Social American Tavern, Third Coast Provisions, Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar, Vagabond and Ward’s House of Prime.

Menus of all participating restaurants are now available to view online. Reservations are strongly encouraged where available.

The lineup is down three establishments from last year’s event, which featured 32 participants.

Diners who participate could be repaid in dividends. Those who complete an online survey about their experience will be entered to win $350 in dining gift certificates. Surveys must be completed by Monday, June 9. Four winners will be randomly drawn from all submissions.

Discounted parking will be made available to Dining Week patrons who are planning to drive to Downtown. Participating lots and instructions for redeeming the discount will be posted online at a later date.

Downtown Dining Week hosted its inaugural event in 2006. Since then, a number of locally focused dining initiatives have emerged throughout the city, including Southside Dining Week, Halal Restaurant Week, and suburban renditions such as Tosa Restaurant Week. Asian Restaurant Week, now in progress, highlights local AAPI-owned businesses and will continue through May 24.