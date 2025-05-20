Cocktail Competition Returns to Ivy House

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

After a sold-out debut, Bittercube’s Botanical Battle Royale is back for a rematch.

The “bitter” cocktail competition returns to The Ivy House, 906 S. Barclay St., on Sunday, June 1, featuring new judges and a lineup of menacing mixologists.

Representatives from a dozen Wisconsin establishments are set to participate, each tasked with presenting an original cocktail that highlights the flavors of locally made Bittercube Bitters and Heirloom Liqueurs.

Confirmed participants include Agency, Bavette La Boucherie, Bryant’s Cocktail Lounge, The Explorium Brewpub, Hill Valley Dairy, Lost Whale, Lowlands Group, Screaming Tuna, Wiscocktail, Public Parking Bar, Station No. 6 and Pufferfish.

“This event is about more than great libations,” said Ira Koplowitz, founder of Bittercube and co-founder of Heirloom Liqueurs, in a statement. “It’s about elevating the role of bartenders as artists and innovators, and creating a space where guests can connect with the people and products behind what’s in their glass.”

This year’s competition will be judged publicly, giving attendees a glimpse behind the curtain as participants present their creations to the panel. Guests will also have the chance to sample each creation and vote for their favorites. New this year, samples of the individual spirits, bitters and liqueurs used in the cocktails will also be available.

Judges include prominent Milwaukeeans such as Mikel McGee, owner of 414loral and botanical design specialist; artist Josh Stover, a creative collaborator with Heirloom Liqueurs; and the brothers behind local synth-wave group Immortal Girlfriend — also self-proclaimed cocktail aficionados. Joining them are Robert Simonson, cocktail journalist for The New York Times, and Toby Maloney, legendary bartender and author of The Bartender’s Manifesto.

The event runs from noon to 4 p.m. and will include live presentations, eats from local food trucks and a pop-up art exhibition by Stover, who plans to debut five custom posters designed for each of the Heirloom Liqueurs. The pieces will be available for viewing and purchase alongside a collection of his other original works.

Ivy House is the flagship venue for Two Birds, led by Ramsey Renno and Tyler Curran, which also operates Milwaukee Airwaves, a DJ and production company; Filament; and The Starling. The group also hosts events at The Society, located within the Milwaukee County Historical Society.

“We’re thrilled to once again host the Botanical Battle Royale at The Ivy House,” Renno said in a statement. “This event brings together the best of Milwaukee’s cocktail culture with incredible talent, stunning drinks, and unforgettable energy. It’s the kind of event our space was made for—creative, vibrant, and full of community spirit.”

Tickets for Botanical Battle Royale are available to purchase online. General admission is $50 and includes access to all cocktail samples, spirit tastings, food trucks and a collectible recipe card from each booth.

