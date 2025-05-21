West Side Grocery Store Wins Key Approval

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A popular local grocery chain is one step closer to launching its third Milwaukee store after receiving approval from the city licenses committee — and enthusiastic support from area Alderwoman Sharlen P. Moore — on Tuesday.

With a target opening date in June, Monterrey Market will serve as a destination for fresh and prepared foods, offering a full line of groceries, cold and hot deli departments, a butcher-led meat department and an on-site taqueria, according to owner Robert Montemayor.

The upcoming market would be housed inside a former Walmart store at 7025 W. Main St., near the border of Milwaukee and West Allis. It joins existing locations at 3014 S. 13th St. and 3920 S. 27th St.

“I’m so honored that he’s chosen District 10 to open his third location,” Alderwoman Moore told committee members during Tuesday’s hearing, adding that she was “completely blown away” after a visit to the market’s 27th Street location. “I was so impressed by the staff, the cleanliness, the amenities.”

After Walmart’s spring 2024 closure, Moore said residents were left in need of fresh food — a gap Monterrey Market aims to fill. “We have food deserts throughout the city, and I was happy that there was another grocery store that was coming.”

Alderman Mark Chambers, Jr. praised the upcoming business, noting an “ongoing trend of Walmarts leaving the city.” He said he’s glad to see “a great business” stepping in to fill the space.

Since taking over the 39,905-square-foot building, Montemayor has renovated the interior, adding a full commercial kitchen and other upgrades.

“I just want to commend Mr. Montemayor,” said Chambers, who called the businessman a “great proprietor” and noted that he frequents both existing locations. “What he’s failing to mention is the amazing tamales.”

Though the latter statement drew laughter from attendees, Chambers’ opinion is widely shared among Monterrey shoppers. And it’s not just the tamales—the store also offers handmade tortillas, fresh bakery items and vendors including Monaco’s Restaurant, a taqueria. The new location plans to feature an ice cream shop called Don Chamoy.

Chambers moved approval for the store’s license. There were no objections. The matter now heads to the Milwaukee Common Council on June 3 for a final vote.

Photos

