Haven Cafe Brings Coffee and Cocktails to Yankee Hill

New all-day cafe is located at the base of Nova apartments.

A drink — whether cappuccino, cosmopolitan or chai — can have a remarkable effect on the day, offering a chance to slow down, recharge and unwind. The aptly named Haven Cafe, which opened in early May at 1201 N. Van Buren St., delivers just that — transitioning seamlessly from morning coffee to afternoon and evening cocktails in a spacious storefront at the base of Nova apartments.

The cafe’s entrance leads directly to its counter, where guests have their choice of Stone Creek Coffee and espresso drinks, as well as smoothies, juices, teas and sodas. An assortment of breakfast and lunch sandwiches, granola bowls and scones are also available.

In the evening, Haven activates the bar along its northern wall, becoming a destination for cocktails, wine, paninis and small bites. Owner Jeff Kinder is well-versed in the craft, having honed his skills at notable spots including Bryant’s Cocktail Lounge and The Estate.

At Haven, he has developed a well-rounded bar program featuring classic and specialty cocktails, local beers, wines, hard and THC seltzers and a curated selection of non-alcoholic options.

Among the house cocktails are colorful titles like the Peach Emoji, Milwaukee Slide and Realm of the Forest Spirit. The menu also features staples such as the house gin and tonic, daiquiri and old fashioned, with brunch beverages including bloody marys, mimosas, bellinis and Irish coffee.

Brews from Lakefront, Third Space and 3 Sheeps are featured on the beer list, along with popular domestics and non-alcoholic offerings from Untitled Arts, Athletic Brewing and Heineken.

Evening eats include sandwiches like chicken and focaccia, baguettes stuffed with salami, tomato, mozzarella and arugula, white bean spread with focaccia for dipping and roasted seasonal vegetables. For dessert, there’s ice cream floats topped with a choice of Sprecher Brewing Co. root beer or housemade orange soda infused with lavender and vanilla.

The cafe itself is large and inviting, featuring communal seating, colorful walls and globe-shaped pendant lights hanging from the high ceilings. One corner is outfitted with couches, coffee tables and a projector screen — a cozy spot Kinder said guests can sit in “for hours.”

Haven is currently in its soft opening phase, with plans to expand its offerings in the coming months. Kinder said the cafe may eventually tap into neighborhood happenings like Jazz in the Park, potentially offering picnic baskets and to-go drinks for the outdoor concerts.

Additional updates will be available online.

Haven Cafe is open Tuesday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to midnight, Friday from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Photos

