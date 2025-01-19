Plus: Fairgrounds wins union, new snack shop for Water Street and no more Promises.

Cheba Hut is all-in on its marijuana theme, serving “toasted” sandwiches, cotton-mouth cures and other munchies — all accompanied by a complimentary joint carrier, if you’re lucky.

While the brand leans into its quirky branding — complete with plentiful puns — it also uses its platform to champion meaningful change.

On Jan. 22, more than 75 Cheba Hut locations nationwide—including Milwaukee joints at 2202 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. and 2907 N. Oakland Ave.—will participate in the fourth annual SmokeOut InJustice Day.

For every salad and sandwich purchased that day, $2 will be donated to the nonprofit Last Prisoner Project (LPP). The proceeds will support LPP’s mission to free individuals incarcerated on nonviolent cannabis charges through legal advocacy, public education, and legislative action.

“Advocacy and inclusion are part of the fabric of who we are at Cheba Hut,” said Isaac Montoya, a franchisee for the sandwich shop, in a statement. “We want to continue to create awareness for all those who are facing injustice and be a champion for reform.”

Since its inaugural event in 2022, SmokeOut InJustice Day has steadily grown in impact, raising $133,872 for LPP during its most recent installment. The nonprofit is dedicated to “freeing every single person still incarcerated for nonviolent cannabis crimes,” according to a press release, and has already provided direct support to individuals like Elliston Callwood.

Callwood was sentenced to 48 years for six cannabis-related charges and served over 30 years behind bars. Today, he runs a thriving dispensary in Albuquerque with his family.

“I served over 30 years for something that’s now legal,” Callwood said in a statement. “Now, my family and I have turned that experience into something positive by opening our own dispensary. Connecting with the Last Prisoner Project changed my life.”

Cheba Hut’s advocacy reflects a broader trend as the nation continues to confront the lingering effects of the War on Drugs.

On Friday, as one of his final acts in office, President Joe Biden commuted the sentences of 2,500 individuals convicted of nonviolent drug charges. The move, he said, aimed to provide relief to those “serving disproportionately long sentences compared to the sentences they would receive today under current law, policy, and practice.”

Pop Up Brings Back Menu Items From Cult Favorite Restaurant

South Water Snacks may be the only Milwaukee culinary concept that doubles as a pharmacy. With menu items ranging from queso-drenched fries to something called Dumpster Brownies, the pop-up promises to deliver on indulgence and, perhaps, fight indigestion. The solution? Put meds on the menu. Miniature bags of Lactaid (for lactose intolerance) and Tums (antacid relief) are available for $1 each. These over-the-counter offerings are just one example of owner Mitch Ciohon‘s good-humored approach to the business, which also features a list of “rules” advising customers: no reservations, no plates, no pickled radish, no questions.

New Third Ward Restaurant To Close After Less Than A Year

After nine months in its home on Water Street, the future of Third Coast Gourmet is uncertain. Owner Joena Vitale plans to close the business, 309 N. Water St., on Jan. 24, though its deli sandwiches, soups, salads and more will remain available for catering customers. In the interim, Vitale is weighing her options for the future: sell, relocate or reinvigorate the shop with the help of an investor. “I’d love to stay in it,” she said. “If an investor would believe in our brand and believe that we can do this.” The decision weighs heavily on Vitale, who has poured hundreds of thousands of dollars and innumerable hours into the business, even through medical crises. In July 2023, she was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome, a neurological disorder, leading to weeks in the hospital and nearly two months in rehab. As she began to recover, her fiancé suffered a stroke, requiring a five-day hospital stay.

Molson Coors Denies Leinenkugel Family’s Attempt To Buy Closing Brewery

In an effort to save their family’s brewery in Chippewa Falls, Dick and Jake Leinenkugel tried starting discussions to buy it back from the current owner Molson Coors. That offer was rejected and the 157-year-old Wisconsin institution is still set to close this week. Leinenkugel’s beer has been synonymous with Chippewa Falls for generations, and has been a cornerstone of the community since its founding in 1867. On Friday, brewing operations in the original tan brick building and the more modern additions will cease. That decision came in November from Molson Coors, which now owns the Leinenkugel’s name, brand and brewery. On Wednesday, Jake and Dick Leinenkugel issued a statement saying they are “profoundly saddened by Molson Coors’ decision to close the Chippewa Falls Brewery.”

Jr’s Treats Celebrates Grand Opening

It all starts with sprinkles at Jr’s Treats, where customers are greeted by a rainbow of jimmies scattered across the walls, counter and menu boards, and a neon sign with a reminder to “Treat Yo Self.” The new snack shop, which held its grand opening last Saturday, brings a pop of color to the storefront at 624 N. Water St., formerly home to The Coffee Bean. “It was definitely rustic,” said Nerilyn Cruz-Colon, whose renovations infused the space with “a fun, colorful look.” A mural by Leonard Lopez highlights some of the snack shop’s key offerings — ice cream, mini pancakes, elote — though its namesake, Cruz-Colon’s son, only has eyes for the toppings.

No More Promises. It’s Closed

From pro wrestling trivia to Milwaukee-style Freaknik, Promises embraced the weird and wacky in Walker’s Point. With its eclectic decor, plentiful TVs and frequent live shows, it straddled the line between punk bar and Packers pub, offering a space where everyone felt welcome. Now, it’s closed. After two-and-a-half years at the corner of 6th and National, Promises served its final customers on Jan. 12. Owners Joey “Turbo” Peterson and Casey Hughes made the news official on Instagram Tuesday. “We are closed,” says the online post. “We were unable to afford operation nor were we able to renegotiate with the owner of the building.”

Hunger Task Force Doubling Size of Its Southside Center

Chakula, comida, zaub mov, food — everyone needs it, but accessing programs like FoodShare can be a challenge, especially for those who don’t speak English as their primary language. For years, Hunger Task Force has worked to bridge that gap, supporting residents in applying for and maintaining benefits through its FoodShare Resource Center, located in an 1890s building at 723 W. Historic Mitchell St. The current office, which serves about 1,000 families per month, has long been a vital resource for the community. Now, Hunger Task Force is set to expand its impact with the opening of its Southside Community Resource Center. The new, larger facility will double its footprint, broaden its services and further its mission to combat food insecurity.

Popcorn Stand Opens at 3rd Street Market Hall

It’s crunch time at 3rd Street Market Hall, which recently welcomed its newest vendor, Pop City. The stall, operated by Tonya Hughes and Alesha Fitzgerald, sells more than a dozen varieties of gourmet popcorn, along with flavored lemonades, tea and cold brewed coffee. “We thought it would be a good fit,” said Hughes’s husband, Ken, who helped out with the venture behind the scenes. “It was actually a new project for them, so they did a lot of studying, a lot of research. So far, so great.” Pop City evokes the atmosphere of a movie theater, featuring a glass-enclosed display counter and a commercial popcorn machine that offers an up-close view—and that irresistible aroma—of freshly popped kernels. Feeling nostalgic? Choose from classic flavors like salt and butter, caramel or cheese. For a sweet-and-salty combo, try the 53206 Mix, with spicy cheddar and caramel corn, or the Triple Mix, a blend of cheddar, white and caramel popcorn. More adventurous options include bacon, ranch, jalapeno, dill, taco, bang bang, pizza, barbecue, cookies and cream, birthday cake and fruit.

Milwaukee Flavor Live Celebrates Local Cookbook, Local Chefs

Milwaukee’s culinary scene has been well-documented in its rise from underrated to reputable, whether celebrated on the small screen in “Top Chef” or amplified across social media by high-profile influencers. Some of the city’s most passionate cheerleaders, however, are those who reside within its borders — namely, the team at Visit Milwaukee. Last year, the tourism organization released The Milwaukee Cookbook, a digital collection of recipes from celebrated local chefs. Now, they’re preparing to launch a physical edition, Milwaukee Flavor: The Cookbook. Both versions are authored by Ann Christenson of Milwaukee Magazine and photographed by Kevin Miyazaki. In anticipation of the release, several featured chefs are stepping off the page and into the kitchen, hosting a ticketed dinner at Milwaukee Public Market.

Fairgrounds Coffee Workers Win Union

Corporate representatives of Fairgrounds Coffee travelled north from Chicago Friday morning to observe a union ballot count that went overwhelmingly against them. Workers from the cafe at 916 E. State St. approved their union on a four-to-one vote, according to Peter Rickman president of the Milwaukee Area Service and Hospitality Workers Organization, which helped the workers organize and will act as their bargaining representative. “Only through a union contract can the workers on whose labor this industry is built secure a living wage, rights on the job, fair and decent hours, a seat at the table on workplace policies, and accountability for their employers,” Rickman said in a statement. “Despite employer opposition and NLRB processes that can make unionizing difficult, Fairgrounds workers showed us all how hospitality workers can win by sticking together to win their union.” Fairgrounds Coffee is owned by Infuse Hospitality, a Chicago-based corporate food and hospitality management company. A representative of Infuse Hospitality could not reached for comment as of publication.

New Bar Proposed For Layton Park

A veteran bartender is taking steps to open his own establishment on Milwaukee’s South Side, with plans to bring drinks, dancing and karaoke to the former home of Just 1 More, 3209 W. Lincoln Ave. Edgardo Luna Valadez, registered agent for the proposed tavern, has named it Chavos Rucos—a Mexican colloquial phrase that roughly translates to “young at heart.” A license application outlines tentative plans for the no-frills tavern, which expects to generate 100% of its revenue from alcohol sales. The 732-square-foot space features bar seating and a designated entertainment area, according to floor plans. Luna Valadez noted that he’s leasing the 1927 building, with guaranteed occupancy for at least two years. Herrera Investments, LLC, with Miguel Herrera as its registered agent, owns the property, which he purchased in 2023 for $220,000.

Fast-Growing N/A Brewery Hopes To Make ‘Best Beer in the World’ In Downtown Milwaukee

Just under a year into its partnership with Pilot Project Brewing, UK-based Mash Gang is expanding its non-alcoholic beer portfolio in the U.S. with several new releases. The lineup includes Chug, a “juicy, hazy” IPA; Glug, a light-bodied lager; Journey Juice, a spicy mango IPA and Lesser Evil, a limited-edition chocolate cherry stout. Guided by the mantra, “Death to Boring Beer,” Mash Gang’s non-alcoholic beer has earned a reputation for “bold innovation and exceptional flavor,” according to a news release. The new beers will soon be available locally at the Pilot Project taproom, 1128 N. 9th St., and on shelves across Wisconsin. The launch comes at a key moment for the N/A beverage scene, as many drinkers embrace a post-holiday break from alcohol, seeking alternatives in the meantime. However, co-founder Jordan Childs is more concerned with the quality of the brews than the ethos behind them.

