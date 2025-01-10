New Bar Proposed For Layton Park

Chavos Rucos, meaning young at heart, plans to bring drinks, dancing and karaoke to Lincoln Avenue.

A veteran bartender is taking steps to open his own establishment on Milwaukee’s South Side, with plans to bring drinks, dancing and karaoke to the former home of Just 1 More, 3209 W. Lincoln Ave.

Edgardo Luna Valadez, registered agent for the proposed tavern, has named it Chavos Rucos—a Mexican colloquial phrase that roughly translates to “young at heart.”

A license application outlines tentative plans for the no-frills tavern, which expects to generate 100% of its revenue from alcohol sales. The 732-square-foot space features bar seating and a designated entertainment area, according to floor plans.

Luna Valadez noted that he’s leasing the 1927 building, with guaranteed occupancy for at least two years. Herrera Investments, LLC, with Miguel Herrera as its registered agent, owns the property, which he purchased in 2023 for $220,000.

The previous property owner, Antonio Perez, also served as the registered agent for Just 1 More. The tavern operated for roughly two decades, opening in the early 2000s, according to city records. While its signage remains on-site, the business is listed as temporarily closed online, and its phone line has been disconnected.

Though located along bustling Lincoln Avenue, the proposed tavern is at the heart of the Layton Park neighborhood, which is densely populated and largely residential.

Nearby businesses include Villanas Mexican Restaurant and Sabor Divino, a family-owned Puerto Rican spot that opened in early 2024.

Another bar, Lincoln Cafe, is proposed one block to the west, at 3330 W. Lincoln Ave. Gurmeet Arora has applied for a liquor license at the address, with plans to open the business in June. The building currently operates as Quick Pick Food Mart

A license application for Chavos Rucos is pending before the Milwaukee Common Council. If approved, the tavern’s proposed hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily.

Luna Valadez did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

