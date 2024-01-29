Puerto Rican Restaurant Opens On South Side

Sabor Divino now serving mofongo, tostones and more in Layton Park neighborhood.

A new destination for mofongo, tostones and other Puerto Rican dishes is now open on the South Side. Sabor Divino, a popular food truck, launched its first brick-and-mortar location on Jan. 22.

The restaurant, 3300 W. Lincoln Ave., is the newest addition to the Layton Park neighborhood. Its owners, Irma Melendez Santiago and Giovany Rodriguez Arroyo, said they are eager to serve the community — especially loyal patrons of the food truck — in a more permanent space.

Sabor Divino, Spanish for divine flavor, serves breakfast, lunch and dinner for dine-in and carryout.

For breakfast, the restaurant errs on the side of comfort food with a selection of hot cereals including oat, wheat and corn-based porridges — all topped with cinnamon and served with toast. On the savory side, there’s breakfast sandwiches stuffed with eggs and meat.

Lunch and dinner offerings include arroz con gandules, jibarito and crispy, double-fried tostones. Sides such as maduros, papas locas, yuca and rice are also available.

The restaurant’s main focus is its mofongo, or fried green plantains mashed with garlic, salt, olive oil and sometimes bacon or pork rinds. Nearly a dozen variations of the quintessential Puerto Rican dish are available at Sabor Divino, including octopus, fried chicken, steak, trout and shrimp. The dish is also available with tostones in place of mofongo.

The restaurant offers a variety of soft drinks and fresh juices, but no alcohol.

The dining room at Sabor Divino features dark wood furniture, rustic decor and tropical greenery. Colorful images of Puerto Rican landscapes stand out against the white walls. The restaurant can accommodate approximately 50 guests with a combination of counter seating, low-top tables and high-top tables made from repurposed barrels.

The building was most recently home to AsianRican Foods. The fusion restaurant and lounge opened in June 2022 and remained in business for just over a year before closing last fall.

Sabor Divino will take a break from operating its food truck while settling into the new space. Guests can expect the mobile operation to be back up and running within a matter of weeks. Later this spring, the business plans to add another truck to its fleet, with the new addition operating in Racine.

Sabor Divino is open Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. The restaurant is closed on Sundays.

