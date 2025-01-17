Pop Up Brings Back Menu Items From Cult Favorite Restaurant
South Water Snacks revives Sticky A$$ Ribs, BBQ meatballs and more at the cocktail bar.
South Water Snacks may be the only Milwaukee culinary concept that doubles as a pharmacy.
With menu items ranging from queso-drenched fries to something called Dumpster Brownies, the pop-up promises to deliver on indulgence and, perhaps, a bit of indigestion.
The solution? Put meds on the menu. Miniature bags of Lactaid (for lactose intolerance) and Tums (antacid relief) are available for $1 each.
These over-the-counter offerings are just one example of owner Mitch Ciohon‘s good-humored approach to the business, which also features a list of “rules” advising customers: no reservations, no plates, no pickled radish, no questions.
South Water Snacks quietly opened at Boone & Crockett last weekend, and will remain in residency throughout the winter while Taco Moto, also owned by Ciohon, takes a seasonal break. The pop-up offers a rotating menu of snack-sized and shareable items, including some throwback dishes from Ciohon’s past venture, Snack Boys, which closed during the pandemic.
Highlights include Sticky A$$ Ribs—slow-roasted and tossed with house barbecue sauce, scallions and sesame seeds—crispy fried chicken wings and fried meatballs with blue cheese, whose NSFW name can be found online.
Meat-eaters can also enjoy ahi tuna nachos, shrimp-fried steamed buns and gyoza salad, featuring deep-fried dumplings tossed with soy-ginger vinaigrette, cucumber, sweet peppers, scallion, cilantro, radish and sesame seeds.
Vegetarian options range from kale and cremini salad and deviled eggs to tempura-fried broccoli and sweet chili fried tofu, while a “Dippers” category rounds out the menu with options like French onion dip, cheese fries, queso, corn fritters and Bosco sticks served with butter chicken-inspired sauce.
Ciohon said he wants the pop-up to have its own identity, while also satisfying guests’ nostalgic cravings.
“Everybody misses Snack Boys — I miss it more than anybody,” he said. “But it’s not a version of Snack Boys. There’s going to be some new, fun stuff — but I guess, inevitably, there are some throwbacks.”
Ciohon plans to showcase between 12 and 15 items daily, with up to 30 dishes set to rotate through the ever-changing menu in the coming months. However, he assured patrons that best-sellers like sticky ribs and meatballs will have a permanent spot on the list.
“Because of the size and the nature of service, I’m not tied down to anything,” he said. “I can make anything happen on a small scale and make it approachable and affordable.”
Ciohon also operates Dooby Dogs, currently in residence at The Mothership, and co-owns The Cooperage. Boone & Crockett owner John Revord was a partner in Snack Boys when it operated on the East Side.
In honor of the pop-up, Revord is reviving six classic Snack Boys cocktails. The menu features LaCroix Boy, a refreshing mix of gin or vodka, lime and seltzer; I Heart Black Metal, which gets its jet-black hue from activated charcoal; and Ferrari Boys, with fernet, Campari, Carpano Antica and chipotle cacao bitters.
Alpine Hippie Juice, Just Follow Your Nose and Designated Driver, an N/A offering, also made the cut.
South Water Snacks is open at 818 S. Water St. Thursday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Diners can scan a QR code to place their order online, with food delivered directly to the table. The pop-up is its own entity, so food and drink tabs must remain separate.
As news of the pop-up spreads, Ciohon said he’s already served a number of former regulars.
“I’ve seen a lot of familiar faces, which is awesome. I’m just stoked to to be able to make some things that I know people love, and I look forward to seeing some some happy faces here in the next couple of winter weeks.”
