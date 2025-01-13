Milwaukee Flavor Live Celebrates Local Cookbook, Local Chefs

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukee’s culinary scene has been well-documented in its rise from underrated to reputable, whether celebrated on the small screen in “Top Chef” or amplified across social media by high-profile influencers.

Some of the city’s most passionate cheerleaders, however, are those who reside within its borders — namely, the team at Visit Milwaukee.

Last year, the tourism organization released The Milwaukee Cookbook, a digital collection of recipes from celebrated local chefs. Now, they’re preparing to launch a physical edition, Milwaukee Flavor: The Cookbook. Both versions are authored by Ann Christenson of Milwaukee Magazine and photographed by Kevin Miyazaki.

In anticipation of the release, several featured chefs are stepping off the page and into the kitchen, hosting a ticketed dinner at Milwaukee Public Market.

Scheduled for Feb. 6, Milwaukee Flavor Live: A Fresh Four-Course Culinary Journey invites guests to customize a four-course meal, choosing from options like braised duck leg tacos, caesar salad, caramel custard and more.

“The Milwaukee Public Market has been a backdrop for so many memorable events, and Milwaukee Flavor Live promises to be one of the most exciting yet,” said Alison Enders, the market’s events & hospitality manager, in a statement. “We’re thrilled to host this exceptionally unique culinary experience that celebrates Milwaukee’s incredible chefs and supports Visit Milwaukee and their new cookbook.”

A full list of featured chefs include Gregory León of Amilinda, Dane Baldwin of The Diplomat, Adam Siegel of Lupi & Iris, Daniela Varela of Ruby’s Bagels, Justin Aprahamian of Sanford, Mia LeTendre of Strange Town and Taqwa Obaid of Taqwa’s Bakery & Restaurant.

A ninth chef, Ramsés Alvaréz, will host a secret ingredient competition, challenging participants to sample small bites of a dish and attempt to identify the key ingredients.

Guests can also look forward to craft cocktails, shaken and stirred by mixologists Ryan Castelaz of Agency and Katie Rose of Goodkind.

Josh Albrecht, chief marketing officer for Visit Milwaukee, described the event as “a testament” to the organization’s dedication to showcasing the city’s culinary talents.

“We are thrilled to launch Milwaukee Flavor Live with our great partners at the Milwaukee Public Market to showcase the heart of Milwaukee’s culinary scene,” he said in a statement.

Proceeds from Milwaukee Flavor Live will benefit Visit Milwaukee initiatives supporting the hospitality industry, according to a news release. That includes publishing the physical edition of Milwaukee Flavor: The Cookbook, Milwaukee Public Market notes.

The cookbook will feature more than 90 personal recipes from local chefs, printed along with the stories behind each dish. It will be available to preorder on the Visit Milwaukee website at a later date.

Milwaukee Flavor Live will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the public market, 400 N. Water St. Tickets are $175 each and include the four-course dinner, two cocktails and participation in the secret ingredient challenge. Ticket holders will receive a 25% discount on cookbook pre-orders.

