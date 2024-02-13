British Brewery Coming to Pilot Project

London-based Mash Gang will bring two new beers to Milwaukee taproom on Feb. 20.

Mash Gang, a London-based craft brewery, will make its debut at Pilot Project Brewing later this month, bringing two new, non-alcoholic beers to the brewery incubator, 1128 N. 9th St.

A Milwaukee-inspired beer, Stoop Lite, and Journey Juice, a Tajin-spiked mango IPA, will be available at Pilot Project’s Milwaukee and Chicago taprooms starting on Feb. 20.

Stoop Lite, described as crushable and refreshing, is lightly hopped and flavored with a hint of chili and Szechuan pepper. The beer is Mash Gang’s flagship product. Journey Juice, the more adventurous of the two beers, is equal parts sweet, spicy, sour and fruity. Its name comes from the British slang term for a beer consumed between bars.

Mash Gang’s arrival in Milwaukee coincides with a growing interest in zero-proof beverages. The sober movement has seen increased support throughout the city, bolstered by coordinated actions such as Dry January and Sober October. Across the United States, sales of non-alcoholic beer increased more than 20% between 2021 and 2022, according to data from Nielsen IQ. The trend has only grown since then, and Mash Gang has emerged as a standout option.

U.S. customers have demonstrated their dedication to the brand, paying more than $200 to ship Mash Gang brews to the states, Pilot Project noted in a news release. The support prompted founders Jordan Childs and James Loveday to explore options for expansion.

The pair began collaborating with Pilot Project in 2023 and launched a series of initial products last fall. The official partnership will commence on Feb. 20, in tandem with the taproom launch. On that day, the beers will also be ready for national distribution.

Mash Gang got its start as a homebrewing project in 2020. Nearly four years later, the brand has blossomed into one of the largest non-alcoholic brands in the U.K. — accumulating numerous awards along the way.

The brand’s “complex, dynamic and sometimes funky brews” are designed for all fans of craft beer, not just the non-alcoholic crowd. The goal is to make beer “as inclusive as possible,” the company shared in a news release.

“Almost none of Mash Gang customers are fully sober, instead they turn to Mash Gang to limit their alcohol intake or simply because they love the flavor.”

Mash Gang joins an existing lineup of start-up breweries operating at Pilot Project; the incubator model acts as a launch pad, offering assistance with fine-tuning recipes, production scaling, business development, marketing, distribution and more.

Brewer’s Kitchen, ROVM Hard Kombucha, Azadi Brewing Company, Funkytown Brewery and Donna’s Pickle Beer are also partners at Pilot Project.

The brewery also serves wine, cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages including Rishi tea and Athletic Brewing Co. beers, as well as a full food menu.

Pilot Project is open Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.