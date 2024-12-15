The Week’s Greatest Hits

Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukee’s Largest Hotel To Lose 175 Rooms, Get $40 Million Makeover

1. Milwaukee’s Largest Hotel To Lose 175 Rooms, Get $40 Million Makeover

Marcus overhauling its Hilton Milwaukee hotel.

Dec 6th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

New Pub Planned For Former Balzac Space

2. New Pub Planned For Former Balzac Space

Suburban North 48° to bring craft beer and pizza to former wine bar.

Dec 9th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

Friday Photos: Demolition Underway For Brady Street Hotel

3. Friday Photos: Demolition Underway For Brady Street Hotel

But it’s unclear if and when actual hotel construction will start.

Dec 6th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Damning Federal Review of Housing Authority Released

4. Damning Federal Review of Housing Authority Released

Broken governance, poor financial controls and building management issues plague agency.

Dec 11th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

New Plaza, Protected Bike Lanes, Street Reconstructions Proposed

5. New Plaza, Protected Bike Lanes, Street Reconstructions Proposed

$33 million effort aims to improve Downtown, Historic Third Ward and Walker’s Point.

Dec 13th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Murphy’s Law: Act 10 Ruling Could Be Tough to Overturn

6. Murphy’s Law: Act 10 Ruling Could Be Tough to Overturn

New ruling striking down law is based on argument Republicans have trouble answering.

Dec 9th, 2024 by Bruce Murphy

State Rep. Ryan Clancy Kicked Out of ALEC Meeting

7. State Rep. Ryan Clancy Kicked Out of ALEC Meeting

Socialist and Democrat peeking as GOP legislators draft model state laws.

Dec 9th, 2024 by Erik Gunn

Murphy’s Law: Lasry Sued for “Weinstein Sexual Enterprise”

8. Murphy’s Law: Lasry Sued for “Weinstein Sexual Enterprise”

Bucks owner, other Weinstein board members knew Harvey was a predator, suit claims.

Dec 7th, 2017 by Bruce Murphy

Transportation: Three Airlines Add Nonstop Flights To Warm Destinations

9. Transportation: Three Airlines Add Nonstop Flights To Warm Destinations

American, Sun Country and Alaska add more domestic and international flights.

Dec 12th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer

New Third Ward Tower Lands First Restaurant

10. New Third Ward Tower Lands First Restaurant

French bistro Cassis planned by owners of acclaimed restaurant Birch.

Dec 10th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

MPS Asking Public to Serve on Steering Committees for School Buildings

1. MPS Asking Public to Serve on Steering Committees for School Buildings

Interest Forms May Be Submitted Online until January 17 for Groups That Will Meet Monthly on Future of Schools

Dec 12th, 2024 by Milwaukee Public Schools

Baldwin Announces $1.5 Million to Expand Apprenticeships in Milwaukee

2. Baldwin Announces $1.5 Million to Expand Apprenticeships in Milwaukee

Cream City YouthBuild will provide skills training, paid hands-on work experience, and help connect young people with good paying jobs

Dec 12th, 2024 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin

Bryant Junco Announces Candidacy for Milwaukee’s 3rd Aldermanic District

3. Bryant Junco Announces Candidacy for Milwaukee’s 3rd Aldermanic District

 

Dec 10th, 2024 by Bryant Junco

Imagine MKE Hires Former UPAF Officer as Next Executive Director

4. Imagine MKE Hires Former UPAF Officer as Next Executive Director

Christine Hojnacki Named New Leader of Nonprofit Focused on Advancing the Region’s Arts, Culture & Creative Sectors

Dec 11th, 2024 by Imagine MKE

Uline Opening Largest Warehouse in Wisconsin, Top 20 Largest Nationwide

5. Uline Opening Largest Warehouse in Wisconsin, Top 20 Largest Nationwide

1.44 Million-square-foot warehouse opening December 2024, adding 200+ new jobs in the Kenosha area

Dec 9th, 2024 by Uline

University Club of Milwaukee Agrees to Pay Over $1 Million to Resolve Claim that It Wrongfully Obtained Paycheck Protection Program Loan

6. University Club of Milwaukee Agrees to Pay Over $1 Million to Resolve Claim that It Wrongfully Obtained Paycheck Protection Program Loan

 

Dec 13th, 2024 by U.S. Department of Justice

First large solar project in southeastern Wisconsin is now powering the grid

7. First large solar project in southeastern Wisconsin is now powering the grid

 

Dec 11th, 2024 by We Energies

Joe Ricciutti Named President of Brewers Class A Affiliate Wilson Warbirds

8. Joe Ricciutti Named President of Brewers Class A Affiliate Wilson Warbirds

 

Dec 9th, 2024 by Milwaukee Brewers

Sprecher Brewing Company Names Kirkhofer Chief Operating Officer

9. Sprecher Brewing Company Names Kirkhofer Chief Operating Officer

 

Dec 12th, 2024 by Sprecher Brewing Co.

The World’s Tallest Glass Tree, Halfway Completed, Prepares for Big Final Weekend

10. The World’s Tallest Glass Tree, Halfway Completed, Prepares for Big Final Weekend

Annual holiday spectacle gathers 20,000+ people over December 6-8 and 13-15

Dec 10th, 2024 by Press Release

