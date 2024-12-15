The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Milwaukee’s Largest Hotel To Lose 175 Rooms, Get $40 Million Makeover
Marcus overhauling its Hilton Milwaukee hotel.
Dec 6th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
2. New Pub Planned For Former Balzac Space
Suburban North 48° to bring craft beer and pizza to former wine bar.
Dec 9th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
3. Friday Photos: Demolition Underway For Brady Street Hotel
But it’s unclear if and when actual hotel construction will start.
Dec 6th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Damning Federal Review of Housing Authority Released
Broken governance, poor financial controls and building management issues plague agency.
Dec 11th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
5. New Plaza, Protected Bike Lanes, Street Reconstructions Proposed
$33 million effort aims to improve Downtown, Historic Third Ward and Walker’s Point.
Dec 13th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Murphy’s Law: Act 10 Ruling Could Be Tough to Overturn
New ruling striking down law is based on argument Republicans have trouble answering.
Dec 9th, 2024 by Bruce Murphy
7. State Rep. Ryan Clancy Kicked Out of ALEC Meeting
Socialist and Democrat peeking as GOP legislators draft model state laws.
Dec 9th, 2024 by Erik Gunn
8. Murphy’s Law: Lasry Sued for “Weinstein Sexual Enterprise”
Bucks owner, other Weinstein board members knew Harvey was a predator, suit claims.
Dec 7th, 2017 by Bruce Murphy
9. Transportation: Three Airlines Add Nonstop Flights To Warm Destinations
American, Sun Country and Alaska add more domestic and international flights.
Dec 12th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer
10. New Third Ward Tower Lands First Restaurant
French bistro Cassis planned by owners of acclaimed restaurant Birch.
Dec 10th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. MPS Asking Public to Serve on Steering Committees for School Buildings
Interest Forms May Be Submitted Online until January 17 for Groups That Will Meet Monthly on Future of Schools
Dec 12th, 2024 by Milwaukee Public Schools
2. Baldwin Announces $1.5 Million to Expand Apprenticeships in Milwaukee
Cream City YouthBuild will provide skills training, paid hands-on work experience, and help connect young people with good paying jobs
Dec 12th, 2024 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin
3. Bryant Junco Announces Candidacy for Milwaukee’s 3rd Aldermanic District
Dec 10th, 2024 by Bryant Junco
4. Imagine MKE Hires Former UPAF Officer as Next Executive Director
Christine Hojnacki Named New Leader of Nonprofit Focused on Advancing the Region’s Arts, Culture & Creative Sectors
Dec 11th, 2024 by Imagine MKE
5. Uline Opening Largest Warehouse in Wisconsin, Top 20 Largest Nationwide
1.44 Million-square-foot warehouse opening December 2024, adding 200+ new jobs in the Kenosha area
Dec 9th, 2024 by Uline
7. First large solar project in southeastern Wisconsin is now powering the grid
Dec 11th, 2024 by We Energies
9. Sprecher Brewing Company Names Kirkhofer Chief Operating Officer
Dec 12th, 2024 by Sprecher Brewing Co.
10. The World’s Tallest Glass Tree, Halfway Completed, Prepares for Big Final Weekend
Annual holiday spectacle gathers 20,000+ people over December 6-8 and 13-15
Dec 10th, 2024 by Press Release