American, Sun Country and Alaska add more domestic and international flights.

With temperatures plummeting, Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport has decided to tempt local residents with a slate of non-stop flights to warm-weather travel destinations.

Three airlines — American, Sun Country and Alaska Airlines — have expanded non-stop direct flights between Milwaukee and destinations in Florida, Mexico and the Carribean through the spring break season.

“With so many flight options to choose from this winter, those planning to travel this holiday season have more reasons than ever to fly from MKE,” Airport Director Brian Dranzik said in a statement Wednesday. “Starting and ending your travels in Milwaukee helps the Airport grow and shows the airlines there’s demand for more flights to more destinations.”

The airport expects 250,000 passengers will travel through the airport between now and the end of the year.

American is turning a weekly nonstop flight to Miami into daily flights beginning Dec. 20.

Sun Country is flying multiple nonstop flights a week to Cancun, Punta Cana and Montego Bay; as well as nonstop service to domestic locations, including Fort Myers, Phoenix and Orlando.

Alaska Airlines will fly nonstop service to Puerto Vallarta beginning in January.

The new flights mark a significant expansion for Sun Country, one of Milwaukee Mitchell’s newest carriers.

“Sun Country is proud of our growth in Wisconsin culminating in an exciting expansion of international service from Milwaukee this winter,” said Grant Whitney, Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer, Sun Country Airlines.

