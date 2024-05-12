The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Milwaukee Vegan Cafe Owner Appears With Trump, Assails Migrants
Trump vows to eat at cafe, though he’s not ‘into that vegan stuff.’ It opened under Biden.
May 1st, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Potawatomi Casino Building Outdoor Concert Venue
Snoop Dogg will play opening show. RNC, Harley shows also planned.
May 8th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Pizza Man Owners Purchase Downer Avenue Building
Famed pizzeria is one step closer to reopening. Owners still mum on project.
May 6th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
4. MKE County: Charles Allis and Villa Terrace Could Be Sold
New report looks at future of museums, with selling them a last resort.
May 5th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer
5. MKE County: Huge Air Cargo Facility Proposed for Airport
Dallas-based real estate company Crow Holdings proposing 337,000-square-foot facility.
May 4th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer
6. Microsoft’s Wisconsin Data Center Now A $3.3 Billion Project
Will create 2,000 jobs. And Microsoft will establish AI Institute at UWM.
May 8th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Judy’s Mexican Restaurant Relocating to Farwell Avenue
Moving to a new space after a fire closed its original place, Judy’s on North.
May 6th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
8. MKE Listing: Desirable 3-Bedroom Third Ward Condo
Features a gourmet kitchen, private deck overlooking the river and floor to ceiling windows.
May 8th, 2024 by Urban Milwaukee
9. New Steakhouse Planned For East Town
Restaurant 801 would open at corner of E. Wells and N. Jefferson streets.
May 7th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
10. Northwestern Mutual Considers Options For University Club
Including events, a restaurant and hotel. Plan commission okays zoning change.
May 7th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
2. MPD Officer Shot
May 6th, 2024 by Milwaukee Police Department
3. Girls Rock MKE Appoints Inaugural Executive Director
May 6th, 2024 by Girls Rock MKE
4. State-sanctioned inequity
May 7th, 2024 by State Sen. Chris Larson
9. Milkweeds for Monarchs: Natives for Nature
May 5th, 2024 by Friends of the Monarch Trail
10. Downtown Milwaukee Multifamily Building Sold
The Barry Company broker transactions
May 9th, 2024 by The Barry Company