The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - May 12th, 2024 07:00 am

Milwaukee Vegan Cafe Owner Appears With Trump, Assails Migrants

1. Milwaukee Vegan Cafe Owner Appears With Trump, Assails Migrants

Trump vows to eat at cafe, though he’s not ‘into that vegan stuff.’ It opened under Biden.

May 1st, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Potawatomi Casino Building Outdoor Concert Venue

2. Potawatomi Casino Building Outdoor Concert Venue

Snoop Dogg will play opening show. RNC, Harley shows also planned.

May 8th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Pizza Man Owners Purchase Downer Avenue Building

3. Pizza Man Owners Purchase Downer Avenue Building

Famed pizzeria is one step closer to reopening. Owners still mum on project.

May 6th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

MKE County: Charles Allis and Villa Terrace Could Be Sold

4. MKE County: Charles Allis and Villa Terrace Could Be Sold

New report looks at future of museums, with selling them a last resort.

May 5th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer

MKE County: Huge Air Cargo Facility Proposed for Airport

5. MKE County: Huge Air Cargo Facility Proposed for Airport

Dallas-based real estate company Crow Holdings proposing 337,000-square-foot facility.

May 4th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer

Microsoft’s Wisconsin Data Center Now A $3.3 Billion Project

6. Microsoft’s Wisconsin Data Center Now A $3.3 Billion Project

Will create 2,000 jobs. And Microsoft will establish AI Institute at UWM.

May 8th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Judy’s Mexican Restaurant Relocating to Farwell Avenue

7. Judy’s Mexican Restaurant Relocating to Farwell Avenue

Moving to a new space after a fire closed its original place, Judy’s on North.

May 6th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

MKE Listing: Desirable 3-Bedroom Third Ward Condo

8. MKE Listing: Desirable 3-Bedroom Third Ward Condo

Features a gourmet kitchen, private deck overlooking the river and floor to ceiling windows.

May 8th, 2024 by Urban Milwaukee

New Steakhouse Planned For East Town

9. New Steakhouse Planned For East Town

Restaurant 801 would open at corner of E. Wells and N. Jefferson streets.

May 7th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

Northwestern Mutual Considers Options For University Club

10. Northwestern Mutual Considers Options For University Club

Including events, a restaurant and hotel. Plan commission okays zoning change.

May 7th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Congresswoman Gwen Moore Sends Letter to Social Development Commission Board of Directors Following Closure

1. Congresswoman Gwen Moore Sends Letter to Social Development Commission Board of Directors Following Closure

 

May 3rd, 2024 by U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore

MPD Officer Shot

2. MPD Officer Shot

 

May 6th, 2024 by Milwaukee Police Department

Girls Rock MKE Appoints Inaugural Executive Director

3. Girls Rock MKE Appoints Inaugural Executive Director

 

May 6th, 2024 by Girls Rock MKE

State-sanctioned inequity

4. State-sanctioned inequity

 

May 7th, 2024 by State Sen. Chris Larson

Milwaukee Men Sentenced to Federal Prison for Pharmacy Robberies and Firearms Offenses

5. Milwaukee Men Sentenced to Federal Prison for Pharmacy Robberies and Firearms Offenses

 

May 3rd, 2024 by U.S. Department of Justice

Shannon Garrity Appointed SVP of Public Sector Banking for Johnson Financial Group

6. Shannon Garrity Appointed SVP of Public Sector Banking for Johnson Financial Group

 

May 3rd, 2024 by Johnson Financial Group

Racine County Local Economic Development Efforts Diminished by Presidential Reelection Stunt

7. Racine County Local Economic Development Efforts Diminished by Presidential Reelection Stunt

 

May 8th, 2024 by Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos

Council committee appointment file would give members at least two assignments

8. Council committee appointment file would give members at least two assignments

 

May 3rd, 2024 by Ald. Andrea Pratt

Milkweeds for Monarchs: Natives for Nature

9. Milkweeds for Monarchs: Natives for Nature

 

May 5th, 2024 by Friends of the Monarch Trail

Downtown Milwaukee Multifamily Building Sold

10. Downtown Milwaukee Multifamily Building Sold

The Barry Company broker transactions

May 9th, 2024 by The Barry Company

