Coming Soon: Call now to schedule a showing. Showings start May 16th. Rare southeast corner unit now available at one of the most sought after buildings in the Historic Third Ward at Hansen’s Landing! Over 2,400 sq-ft. of living space with a 234 sq-ft. private deck overlooking the river, perfect for entertaining. The condo boasts three bedrooms and three full bathrooms. Primary bedroom has a large walk-in closet and primary bath with whirlpool tub, dual vanities, and walk-in shower. Gourmet kitchen is a chef’s dream with custom cabinets, granite counters and top of the line appliances. Spacious dining area with floor to ceiling windows, giving the unit an abundance of natural light. Two and half car private garage included! Fantastic amenities: Fitness Center, Clubhouse and Outdoor Pool. Take a stroll along the riverwalk or walk to boutiques, entertainment, dining and much more!

Sponsored by Corley Real Estate

Meet Chris Corley, the realtor who specializes in condominiums in Milwaukee. Chris is a seasoned real estate professional with over 15 years of experience in the industry, and his expertise in the condo market has made him a go-to resource for buyers and sellers alike.

With a deep knowledge of the Milwaukee area, Chris has an intimate understanding of the local market and has developed a keen eye for identifying the best condo properties available. He is dedicated to helping his clients find their dream condo and works tirelessly to ensure that their needs are met every step of the way.

Chris’s commitment to his clients is evident in his approach to real estate. He takes the time to get to know each of his clients personally, learning about their lifestyle, preferences, and goals, so that he can match them with the perfect condo to meet their needs. Whether you’re a first-time buyer or a seasoned investor, Chris has the expertise and the resources to guide you through every aspect of the buying or selling process.

His professionalism and attention to detail are second to none, and his clients appreciate his honesty, integrity, and passion for real estate. He is always available to answer questions, offer advice, and provide guidance, and he works tirelessly to ensure that every transaction is as smooth and stress-free as possible.

If you’re looking to sell or purchase a condominium in Milwaukee, Chris Corley is the realtor to call (414-708-6093). His expertise, knowledge, and dedication make him a trusted advisor in the industry, and his commitment to his clients is unparalleled.

The Breakdown

Address: 541 E. Erie St., #517

Size: 2,551 sq-ft

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3

Total Rooms: 7

Year Built: 2005

Parking: 2 Car Private Garage

Price: $1,375,000

Taxes: $28,800

Condo Fee: $554/Month

MLS#: 1873827

Photos

Contact Corley Real Estate

Learn more about this listing and others from Corley Real Estate.