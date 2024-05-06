Judy’s Mexican Restaurant Relocating to Farwell Avenue

Moving to a new space after a fire closed its original place, Judy's on North.

Judy’s on North plans to open a new brick-and-mortar restaurant on Farwell Avenue this summer, after a December fire caused major damage to its previous location, 2207 E. North Ave.

The Mexican restaurant, run by mother-son duo Judith Figueroa and Kevin Lopez, has been operating out of a food truck since February.

Although it arose from tragedy, the mobile concept has come with some benefits, said Lopez. Namely, it’s helped to grow the restaurant’s customer base.

“I do enjoy it,” Lopez said. “We’re on wheels, we have some nice lights, it’s been bringing in some new customers but definitely a lot of the regulars are still visiting.”

He added that the food truck has been effective in quelling customers’ cravings for beans, rice and burritos, but there’s still something lacking. “I know that they’ve definitely missed the margaritas, so going back to a brick-and-mortar is going to be good.”

The new restaurant could open as soon as July at 2124 N. Farwell Ave., the former site of Simple Cafe. The 3,200-square-foot restaurant space was previously slated to become a different Mexican restaurant, Sonora’s. That plan never came to fruition, though the business got as far as securing its license and outfitting the building with new decor.

The latter is a perk, said Lopez, who plans to keep the space as-is; the rustic, colorful theme is a match for Judy’s. “It works really good for us,” he said. “We’re just going to add a few touches.”

The upcoming business will be known simply as Judy’s Mexican Restaurant at its new location, where it plans to continue serving its original menu, but with some enhancements.

Lopez said he hopes to expand the drink menu and introduce monthly specials in an effort to experiment with new dishes. Judy’s is known for its tacos, burritos, tostadas, enchiladas, tortas, tamales and other Mexican dishes.

Prior to the fire, Judy’s was in business for four years at the East Side building. The restaurant, named for Lopez’s mother and business partner, opened in 2019, replacing Jalisco Mexican Restaurant. Figueroa and Lopez both worked at the previous establishment before taking over the space.

Lopez said he will continue operating the food truck on E. North Avenue, outside of the former Judy’s on North.

Judy’s Mexican Restaurant will be the latest of several new additions to the multi-tenant building on Farwell. Back Street, a Korean barbecue and hot pot restaurant, opened in the adjacent storefront at the end of March. Allie Boy’s Bagelry & Luncheonette is working to open its second location there in the coming months. The building is also home to Good City Brewing.

Fans of Judy’s can follow the restaurant’s progress via social media. Lopez said he also plans to update the page with grand opening information when the time comes.

Photos

