Colectivo and Discourse opening new cafes in and outside the city. Plus: all the week's dining and bar news.

Milwaukee is known for more than one type of brew. In addition to a healthy selection of craft breweries, the city is home to dozens of excellent cafes, serving everything from plain — yet flavorful — brewed coffee, to experimental lavender-infused cold brew.

And there’s still more to come. Two local coffee shops, Discourse and Colectivo Coffee, are expanding with additional locations both in and outside the city.

Discourse, an experimental cafe which operates at the Milwaukee Art Museum and in East Town, opened its newest location on March 1 at the Radio Milwaukee headquarters, 158 S. Barclay St.

The cozy new cafe offers a regular menu of coffee and espresso drinks, along with seven of Discourse’s signature experimental offerings, including tellicherry pepper-spiked Moonwater and Lana Del Fog, featuring Earl Grey tea, amaretto, vanilla and orange.

There’s also a selection of pastries, sandwiches and other bites, plus a miniature retail corner stocked with books and records.

Meanwhile, Colectivo announced earlier this week that it will open two additional cafes in Chicago. The chain currently operates 20 locations throughout Wisconsin and Illinois.

Both cafes are expected to open by early 2025, offering Colectivo’s signature coffee drinks — espresso, coffee, draft cold brew — along with all-day breakfast, sandwiches and bakery items.

The new locations are planned for the Ravenswood neighborhood, at 1825 W. Lawrence Ave., and the Southport neighborhood, at 3258 N. Southport Ave.

Eat For Empowerment at International Women’s Day Dinner

Regional Mexican Restaurant Coming to Pritzlaff Building

Aperitivo owner Richard Kerhin and his wife, Patricia Barrera-Kerhin, are bringing a second restaurant to the Pritzlaff Building. This time the focus will be on regional Mexican cuisine. Drawing inspiration from Barrera-Kerhin’s upbringing in Guadalajara, Jalisco, the restaurant, Las Gardenias, will highlight lesser-known dishes such as tortas ahogadas (a specialty sandwich) and albondigas (a meatball dish), along with a selection of liquors and agave-based spirits from various regions in Mexico. The concept aims to expand the city’s options for authentic Mexican cuisine, while also providing a welcoming and approachable dining experience for all, the couple said.

Potawatomi Announces Opening Date For Sportsbook, New Poker Room

Mark your calendar. Potawatomi Hotel & Casino has set a grand opening date for its retail sportsbook and poker room. The new venues, scheduled to open May 3, will mark the completion of a $190 million renovation project at the casino. The 14-table poker room and Las Vegas-style sportsbook are located in the space previously filled by the Northern Lights Theater on the first level of the casino, 1721 W. Canal St. Construction began on both venues in September 2023 while a temporary sportsbook opened elsewhere in the facility. Dominic Ortiz, CEO of the hotel and casino, said that the new additions have been highly anticipated. “The city has been asking, they’ve all been waiting for poker to come back,” he told Urban Milwaukee in September. The poker room will feature a variety of games including 1-3 No Limit, 2-5 No Limit and Pot Limit Omaha. It will also offer promotions such as Hourly High Hand Jackpots and Bad Beat Jackpot.

Nostalgia-Inducing Bakery Midwest Sad Is Opening A Downtown Carryout Counter

There are happy days ahead for Midwest Sad. The pop-up concept, a project of Sam Sandrin, is bringing its repertoire of nostalgic recipes to a permanent space in East Town this spring. The new location, which could open as soon as April, plans to offer a variety of baked goods, candies and deli sandwiches, along with a selection of Midwestern delicacies such as fruit fluff, puppy chow and pickled potato salad. The shop will be carryout only, with menu items available to order online for pick-up at 770 N. Jefferson St. After years of working in the local restaurant scene, Sandrin said she felt ready to branch out on her own, combining her passion for pastry with a deep appreciation for Midwestern culture and cuisine. The result was Midwest Sad, which officially launched last summer.

Pilot Project Will Host Chef Competition

An upcoming event at Pilot Project Brewing will rile up the rivalry between Milwaukee and Chicago while raising funds for a charitable cause. The brewery, 1128 N. 9th St., will host six midwestern chefs for the Battle of the Bites cooking competition on Friday, March 15. The culinary showdown will feature teams from Pilot Project’s Milwaukee and Chicago locations, as well as four guest chefs. Ryan Gill will compete on behalf of Pilot Project Milwaukee while Javi Ayala represents Pilot Project Chicago. Additional competitors include Gerardo Guerrero of Jerry’s Kitchen MKE and Chef Latinos Wisconsin, Tidas Batton of The Trade Hotel and Solomon’s, Angel Guijosa of Taqueria Chingon and Kristian Madere of Lula Cafe. During the event, guests will watch as chefs prepare and present a unique dish and beer pairing. After sipping and sampling their way through all six offerings, guests will be able to a vote for their favorite, with a donation going to the winning chef’s charity of choice.

Sticky Rice Boasts Authentic Thai and Laotian Food

If you are in a hurry, you might want to call in your takeout order ahead of time at Sticky Rice. They are very busy at lunch and I can attest to that after I watched a stream of Door Dash runners pick up and leave with bags that left behind an enticing aroma. On my first visit, my companion and I split a Thai Chili Passion Fruit Paloma which turned out to be an ideal antidote to our spicy meals. Split, because our server offered to put one Paloma in two glasses, an unexpected and appreciated offer. Other specialty cocktail choices include a Moscow Mule, a Sticky Old Fashioned, a Thai Basil Gin Fizz, and a Blackberry Mojito. After several visits to Sticky Rice, friends and I have checked out a few appetizers and found each one tasty and a generous portion, usually enough for two. You could put three or four together and call it a meal. Here is what we found. For Thai Firecracker Shrimp, the “firecracker” refers to the shape, not an explosion of fiery heat. Four fat juicy shrimp were wrapped and deep fried. The crispy Veggie Egg Rolls were stuffed with cabbage, carrots, and noodles. They were especially tasty when we dipped them in the sweet-and-sour sauce which was on the table. If you order appetizers to take out, you might want to request extra sauce. Three Thai Samosas were stuffed with potato and the five Crab Rangoons were creamy and melted at my first bite. Each appetizer was fresh, hot, and exactly what we had hoped for when we ordered them. Four tender pieces of Chicken Satay were served with a dense peanut sauce and like the sweet and sour sauce, a tasty addition that will leave you wanting more — more satay and more sauce. From the three soup choices we ordered Tom Kha and Tom Yum. Wonton Soup will have to wait for next time. The Tom Kha was creamy from coconut milk and had a hint of citrus from galanga. The Tom Yum was a little bit sour as it should be but not creamy like the Tom Kha. We found the soup surprisingly spicy.

Quick-Service Chicken Restaurant Coming to Southwest Side

A new destination for chicken wings, fried fish, burgers and more is coming soon to Milwaukee’s West View neighborhood. Monique Britton plans to open Mo’s Chicken Shack at 3135 S. 92nd St. The space was formerly home to Good Soup, which closed last September after one of its owners was critically injured in a motorcycle crash. The upcoming restaurant, expected to open at the end of March, will serve a variety of fried fish, shrimp and chicken made with the owner’s original recipe. It will also serve sides including fries and green beans and desserts such as vanilla cake and peach cobbler. Following its grand opening, which is tentatively set for March 28, Mo’s Chicken Shack plans to open daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., according to a license application.

Whitnall Beer Garden Opening This Weekend

Milwaukee County Parks is opening Whitnall Park Beer Garden as a pop-up this weekend. When Parks opens the beer garden for service on March 2 and 3 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., it will be the first time since 2017 the department has hosted a winter pop-up. The beer gardens are typically opened in April and remain open into October. But the unseasonably warm weather is creating an opportunity Parks can’t pass up. “Join us this weekend for a taste of spring with cold drinks, delicious food, and great company,” Milwaukee County Parks Director Guy Smith said in a statement. “By raising a glass at our pop-up, you’re also raising funds for future park projects.” The beer garden will have 12 beers on tap, hard seltzers, non-alcoholic drinks and food from Gift of Wings, the kite purveyor with a shop in Veterans Park.

5-Day Food and Drink Event Returns to Downtown

Sushi Bar and Thai Restaurant Planned For Bay View Complex

As an extensive world traveler, Joey Phadungsil is well-acquainted with the happiness of ordering room service — plates of delicious food conveniently delivered and ready to consume in the comfort of one’s own space. She hopes to provide that same feeling, though in a different environment, for guests at her upcoming restaurant. With that goal in mind, Phadungsil will open Room Service, a Thai and Japanese restaurant, at 2159 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., this spring. “It’s a place that the guests can come and enjoy good drinks, good food and good company,” she said through an interpreter. “Like room service at a hotel.” The menu at Room Service will draw from Phadungsil’s varied and extensive background in cooking — from her childhood spent in the kitchen at her family’s restaurants in Bangkok to exploring sophisticated sushi bars throughout New York City as a young adult.

Council Suspends Southside Bar After Man With Illegal Drugs Shot

The Milwaukee Common Council voted on Tuesday to issue a 30-day suspension to Primo’s Place, citing a Jan. 1, 2023 incident during which the owner’s son was shot on-premises while carrying illegal drugs. The southside tavern, 1631 W. Grant St., will be closed from March 8 through April 6. The non-fatal shooting was the focal point of the tavern’s Feb. 13 hearing before the Milwaukee Licenses Committee, with questions swirling about both the motive and the aftermath of the incident. According to a police report, officers arrived at the tavern in the early hours of the morning and found a man, who was later revealed to be owner Enrique Terrones‘ son, lying on the floor with five gunshot wounds. Witnesses told police that the man had been approaching the front entrance to the bar when an unidentified individual opened the door and shot him.

New Restaurant Opens in Former Lopez Bakery

East Side Pizzeria Continues Under New Owners

Lisa’s Pizza, which has been in business since 1964, is now operating under new owners. After decades at the helm of the East Side restaurant, 2961 N. Oakland Ave., Gary Bongiorno, his wife, Teresa, and brother, Scott, turned the business over to Hannah O’Hara and Dean Rein at the end of January. O’Hara has long felt a pull to serve pizzas, though her earliest plans were more waterlogged than wood-fired. While feeling unhappy at her previous job, O’Hara said she dreamed of launching a pizza boat — a concept inspired by days spent at her hometown swimming hole, Lauderdale Lakes, where a novel hot dog boat would service visitors on the water. O’Hara decided to pursue the idea with help from her business partner, Dean Rein. “I was like, ‘I want a pizza boat,'” she said. “How cool would it be to serve pizzas out on the lake?” The pair got as far as finding a boat and were preparing to kick off the project earlier this winter when they decided to take a tour of Lisa’s Pizza, which was for sale.

Sully’s Sandwiches is Closed

Sully’s Sandwiches, a quick-service cafe located at 9211 W. Center St. on Milwaukee’s West Side, closed its doors on Friday after just over a year in service. The news, posted to social media by owner Molly Sullivan, comes with a silver lining: the sandwich shop will soon transition into a satellite kitchen for Sully’s sister restaurant and neighbor, Miss Molly’s Cafe & Pastry Shop. “Without opening Sully’s, we never would’ve realized how much our hearts belong in Miss Molly’s Cafe,” Sullivan wrote. “As much as we’ll miss slinging all those sandwiches, we’re excited to offer even more delicious options at Miss Molly’s in the coming months.” The expansion will bring about additional changes throughout the spring and summer, she noted, including increased hours of operation in the morning and on Tuesdays, a larger catering menu and additional bakery offerings which may include croissants, breads, danishes and more.

