Quick-Service Chicken Restaurant Coming to Southwest Side

Plus: two neighboring restaurants are slated to reopen soon.

A new destination for chicken wings, fried fish, burgers and more is coming soon to Milwaukee’s West View neighborhood.

Monique Britton plans to open Mo’s Chicken Shack at 3135 S. 92nd St. The space was formerly home to Good Soup, which closed last September after one of its owners was critically injured in a motorcycle crash.

The upcoming restaurant, expected to open at the end of March, will serve a variety of fried fish, shrimp and chicken made with the owner’s original recipe. It will also serve sides including fries and green beans and desserts such as vanilla cake and peach cobbler.

Following its grand opening, which is tentatively set for March 28, Mo’s Chicken Shack plans to open daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., according to a license application.

Future updates will be posted to the business’s Facebook page.

Two neighboring restaurants are also preparing to open after periods of closure.

George Webb, located at 3133 S. 92nd St., in the same building as Mo’s Chicken Shack, is set to reopen soon under new ownership. Husband and wife team Thomas and Kenyatta Frier will operate the fast food restaurant, which has been closed for several months.

George Webb is a Wisconsin-based chain serving breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night meals. The restaurant offers typical diner foods including eggs, pancakes, burgers, sandwiches and fish fries.

Just a few steps away, Top Corned Beef, 3109 S. 92nd St., is temporarily closed for renovations, with plans to reopen in the coming weeks — just in time for St. Patrick’s Day.

The restaurant, opened in 2021, serves a variety of sandwiches piled with hand-sliced corned beef, Italian beef and smoked pulled pork. The menu also features hot dogs, tacos, nachos and sides including broccoli cheese soup and fried cabbage.

Owner Ricky Means is also a partner in Mo’s Chicken Shack.

