5-Day Food and Drink Event Returns to Downtown

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

More than 20 downtown restaurants will offer specially-priced food and drinks for this year’s edition of Taste & Toast. The annual event, hosted by Milwaukee Downtown, Business Improvement District #21, will take place from Feb. 26 through March 1, running from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. each day.

Participating establishments include AJ Bombers, the Bar at Saint Kate The Arts Hotel, Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria, Central Standard Crafthouse & Kitchen, Cubanitas, The Edison, Experts Only, The Knick, Lobby Lounge at Pfister Hotel, The Lucky Clover Irish Pub, McGillycuddy’s Bar & Grill, Monarch Lounge at Hilton Milwaukee City Center, Motor Bar & Restaurant, Newsroom Pub, Oak Barrel Public House, On Tap, Onesto, Red Rock Saloon, Smoke Shack, SportClub, Third Street Tavern and Who’s on Third.

For those who prefer to plan ahead, menus for each establishment are now posted online. All together, participating restaurants will offer nearly 80 different small plates — and just as many beverages — with options ranging from barbecue ribs and tabletop s’mores at Experts Only to antipasto and warm mushroom salad from Onesto. Other standout offerings include mini guava barbecue pulled pork sandwiches from Cubanitas, brisket nachos from Motor Bar & Restaurant and crispy cauliflower bites from On Tap.

The menus also feature a variety of gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan-friendly foods, as well as both non-alcoholic and traditional beverages.

A 20% discount on parking will be available at select Interstate Parking lots and structures during the five-day event. Parking options and instructions on how to redeem discounts are available to view online.

Taste & Toast participants are encouraged to share their experiences in an online survey for a chance to win more than $250 in dining gift cards. For more information, visit the Milwaukee Downtown website.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Taste & Toast features many of the same restaurants as Downtown Dining Week, the annual event that offers a large-scale celebration of the culinary scene in Milwaukee’s downtown neighborhoods. This year’s Downtown Dining Week event is scheduled to return on May 30 through June 6. More information will be available at a later date.