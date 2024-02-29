Eat For Empowerment at International Women’s Day Dinner

Live Out Loud Dinner will offer food and drink from more than 20 woman-owned businesses.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Let’s Talk Womxn Milwaukee invites you to fill your plate with female empowerment at the upcoming Live Out Loud Dinner, a celebration of woman and non-binary-owned businesses in honor of International Women’s Day.

The event, featuring more than 20 food and beverage establishments, will take place on March 8 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Denizen MKE, a newly-opened event venue located at 4227 W. Vliet St., on the Near West Side.

In addition to sips and small bites, the event will feature a cash bar and a jam-packed lineup of entertainment including music from DJ LIVID, booty portraits by Rachal Duggan (RADillustrates), a photo booth courtesy of Enclave Light and Sound, a drag show and a raffle.

A full list of participating vendors includes Batter and Mac, BB Cakes, Buddah Luv, Charcuter-Me, Cocina Filipina, Delicious Bites, Denizen MKE, Flour Girl & Flame, Frannie’s Market, Full Circle Healing Farm, Honeypie, Joy Ice Cream Social, Little Village Play Cafe, Modern Maki, Outwoken Tea, Ready to Roll, Seven Swans Creperie, Solful Kitchen, Style Pop Cafe, Sweetly Baked, Tots on the Street and Vegan Soul MKE.

The event will also feature guest speakers including Stephanie Melnick, owner of Melnick & Melnick and founder of She Stands Tall; Lori Fredrich, a podcast host and author; and representatives from VISIT Milwaukee.

Led by Dana Spandet, Lupe Moreno, Valeri Lucks and Liz Joy, Let’s Talk Womxn Milwaukee is the local chapter of a nationwide movement working to build combined economic power for women restaurateurs. The group operates chapters in 15 cities across the United States and Canada.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Tickets for the Live Out Loud Dinner, priced at $60, are available to purchase online. The website also includes information on sponsorship opportunities and VIP experiences.

Now in its third year, the annual Let’s Talk Womxn event has grown in tandem with Milwaukee’s food and beverage scene. The inaugural celebration included 18 vendors. Last year’s celebration, which took place at The Starling featured 25 businesses.