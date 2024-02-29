Nostalgia-Inducing Bakery Midwest Sad Is Opening A Downtown Carryout Counter

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

There are happy days ahead for Midwest Sad. The pop-up concept, a project of Sam Sandrin, is bringing its repertoire of nostalgic recipes to a permanent space in East Town this spring.

The new location, which could open as soon as April, plans to offer a variety of baked goods, candies and deli sandwiches, along with a selection of Midwestern delicacies such as fruit fluff, puppy chow and pickled potato salad.

The shop will be carryout only, with menu items available to order online for pick-up at 770 N. Jefferson St.

After years of working in the local restaurant scene, Sandrin said she felt ready to branch out on her own, combining her passion for pastry with a deep appreciation for Midwestern culture and cuisine. The result was Midwest Sad, which officially launched last summer.

“I just think it was time,” she said.

In the months since, the concept has bounced around the city, operating pop-ups and participating in markets. Sandrin has also partnered with Hot Dish Pantry to offer her desserts at the restaurant’s southside location on a regular basis.

Sandrin, a lifelong Milwaukeean, is unapologetic in her love of classic Midwestern dishes — even those we may have avoided on grandma’s dinner table, where Jell-O was often served “full of stuff that it probably shouldn’t be.”

“I’m just really honing in on the Midwest comfort,” she said. “To me, it feels like home and everything that goes along with it.”

In addition to nostalgic favorites, Sandrin will sell more typical sweets including cakes, cookies, bars, macarons, puddings and rock candy, along with breakfast pastries such as morning buns and monkey bread. She also plans to expand her offerings with more savory options.

Along with running her own business, Sandrin is part of the culinary team at Pomona Cider Company, and plans to continue in that role even as she opens the new location. And though she’s currently on hiatus from Hot Dish Pantry, Sandrin said she’ll resume providing pastries to the restaurant later this spring.

As she becomes further immersed in the Milwaukee dining scene, Sandrin said she’s set on changing the status quo for young chefs, and plans to confront some of the most pressing issues through her own business.

In the next five years, she aims to hire a full staff for Midwest Sad, offering sustainable jobs as well as full benefits for employees. She also plans to implement a profit-sharing system and put a salary cap in place for herself.

Along with the economic aspects, Sandrin said she wants to emphasize community-building and mentorship through the business, providing opportunities to up-and-coming pastry chefs.

“It’s way better together, and it’s way easier to work with each other so that everyone can succeed,” she said. “There’s room for everybody.”

Throughout the coming months, Sandrin will be working to acquire her license and complete inspections for the new space. She also has a few pop-ups in the pipeline, giving guests a chance to sneak a taste before the official opening.

The downtown building is also home to Shah Jee’s Pakistani restaurant and contains commissary kitchen businesses including Tots on the Street, Pizza Ortolana and others.

More information and future updates will be available on Midwest Sad’s Instagram page. A website for the business is forthcoming.

