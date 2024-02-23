Sully’s Sandwiches is Closed

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Sully’s Sandwiches, a quick-service cafe located at 9211 W. Center St. on Milwaukee’s West Side, closed its doors on Friday after just over a year in service.

The news, posted to social media by owner Molly Sullivan, comes with a silver lining: the sandwich shop will soon transition into a satellite kitchen for Sully’s sister restaurant and neighbor, Miss Molly’s Cafe & Pastry Shop.

“Without opening Sully’s, we never would’ve realized how much our hearts belong in Miss Molly’s Cafe,” Sullivan wrote. “As much as we’ll miss slinging all those sandwiches, we’re excited to offer even more delicious options at Miss Molly’s in the coming months.”

The expansion will bring about additional changes throughout the spring and summer, she noted, including increased hours of operation in the morning and on Tuesdays, a larger catering menu and additional bakery offerings which may include croissants, breads, danishes and more.

Along with increased operations, Miss Molly’s is gearing up for an aesthetic refresh, with plans to unveil new branding and interior updates this spring. The new look will come courtesy of o&o studio — the same designer responsible for Sully’s cartoony and color-saturated interior.

Miss Molly’s offered a sneak peek of its new look, featuring a stone blue and charcoal gray color scheme, whimsical floral wallpaper and fresh white tiling, on social media.

Throughout its year-long tenure in the neighborhood, Sully’s offered more than a dozen sandwich varieties ranging from the meat-free Mediterranean veggie melt to the ultra-comforting pulled pork biscuit. The restaurant also served salads, sides and desserts.

Unlike a traditional sit-down restaurant, Sully’s was cash-free, relying on self-service kiosks for orders. The model was ideal for families and on-the-go diners, streamlining the ordering process while allowing employees to focus fully on food preparations.

As Sully’s begins its transition into a bakery and catering production kitchen, Miss Molly’s will continue to operate as usual. The restaurant, 9201 W. Center St., has been serving seasonally-inspired meals and scratch-made bakery since 2017.

Its hours of operation are Wednesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cafe remains closed on Mondays and Tuesdays — for now.

