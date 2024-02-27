Sushi Bar and Thai Restaurant Planned For Bay View Complex

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

As an extensive world traveler, Joey Phadungsil is well-acquainted with the happiness of ordering room service — plates of delicious food conveniently delivered and ready to consume in the comfort of one’s own space.

She hopes to provide that same feeling, though in a different environment, for guests at her upcoming restaurant. With that goal in mind, Phadungsil will open Room Service, a Thai and Japanese restaurant, at 2159 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., this spring.

“It’s a place that the guests can come and enjoy good drinks, good food and good company,” she said through an interpreter. “Like room service at a hotel.”

The menu at Room Service will draw from Phadungsil’s varied and extensive background in cooking — from her childhood spent in the kitchen at her family’s restaurants in Bangkok to exploring sophisticated sushi bars throughout New York City as a young adult.

Guests can expect authentic Thai dishes such as fragrant tom yum and sweet-spicy pad Thai, as well as Japanese dishes including sushi rolls, she said. The restaurant will also offer a full bar.

And while Phadungsil receives plenty of inspiration from her family’s heritage, her approach to cooking is also influenced by her travels — and employment — across the globe.

“I like to eat and I like to go out into the world — everywhere — to try and taste what I hear is good,” she said.

The pursuit has led Phadungsil to travel to Japan, where she “fell in love” with the country’s cuisine. She has also taken trips back to Thailand and spent time in New York City working for a Thai and Japanese restaurant to hone her culinary skills.

With 15 years of experience under her belt, Phadungsil said she felt called to share her knowledge, expertise and — of course — delicious food with the people of Milwaukee.

The restaurant is expected to open in mid-March, though an official date will depend on the timeline for licensing and inspections. As the opening draws nearer, Phadungsil said she’s feeling “really excited” for the new restaurant and hopes that her future patrons are equally happy.

Located within a new restaurant complex along Kinnickinnic Avenue, Room Service has been under development for more than two years. And Phadungsil has been involved throughout every step of the process, she said, from design decisions to curating the food and drink menus.

“I just want the guests to have an amazing experience at the restaurant,” she said.

Room Service will occupy the building just east of Todd I Believe I Can Fry, the first restaurant to open in the complex, which is situated between The Backyard and the upcoming location for EsterEv.

The 3,399-square-foot Room Service space will be able to accommodate up to 90 guests between the main dining room, sushi bar and rooftop patio.

The $2.5 million restaurant complex is being developed by Rice N Roll co-owner Pramoth Lertsinsongserm, who began work on the 0.37-acre lot at 2159-2161 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. in 2022.