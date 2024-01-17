EsterEv Opening Standalone Restaurant In Bay View

Fine-dining concept currently located inside DanDan will get bigger on KK avenue.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

EsterEv, the private fine-dining concept located within DanDan‘s Historic Third Ward restaurant, will soon have a space of its own.

Chefs Dan Jacobs and Dan Van Rite are planning to open a standalone location for the restaurant at 2165 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., in Bay View, according to a license application. The space was previously home to C-Viche, which closed in October 2023.

The new location will more than double the capacity of EsterEv, with room for up to 40 guests in the main dining room and an additional 10 at the bar. The restaurant seated 20 at its previous location.

Launched in 2016, EsterEv is named for Jacobs’ and Van Rite’s great-grandmothers, Evelyn and Ester. The concept centers on creativity and conviviality, honoring the adventurous spirits of both women.

A recent prix fixe menu features seven courses including caviar with salsify, onion and briny kombu; tartare with fragrant harissa; rich oxtail with sunchoke and spinach; and a yule log dessert flavored with chocolate, earl grey and kumquat. The curated menu also includes wine pairings.

Additional dishes, submitted with the license application, include deviled eggs with smoked bluefish pate, hamachi tartare and black truffle soup with foie gras mousse.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

EsterEv’s frequently-changing menu is focused on seasonal ingredients and inspired by the exploratory nature of its chefs, both of whom are five-time James Beard semifinalists.

The upcoming restaurant is expected to open on March 20, according to a license application. Its one-year lease in the space begins on Feb. 1.

Jacobs and Van Rite will each own a 40% share of the business; a minority partner is not listed on the license application. Papa Bear Down LLC is also affiliated with the business.

At this time, city records do not indicate any plans for construction to the 2,400-square-foot restaurant space; however, the owners note that they plan to update the kitchen with new equipment from Fein Brothers.

Immediately north of the future EsterEv space, a new restaurant complex has emerged in the past year. Pramoth Lertsinsongserm, co-owner of the Lower East Side‘s Rice N Roll Bistro, is developing a $2.5 million, two-building restaurant at the site.

One of the buildings is home to Todd I Believe I Can Fry. Expected to open later this month, this restaurant will serve fried foods for takeout. Possible menu items include Korean fried chicken, cheese curds and Japanese takoyaki.

A liquor license for EsterEv is pending before the Milwaukee Common Council. Once open, the restaurant’s proposed hours of operation are Wednesday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

A representative of the restaurant did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.