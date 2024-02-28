Pilot Project Will Host Chef Competition

Chefs from Milwaukee and Chicago present food and beer pairings at Battle of the Bites at March 15 charitable event.

An upcoming event at Pilot Project Brewing will rile up the rivalry between Milwaukee and Chicago while raising funds for a charitable cause. The brewery, 1128 N. 9th St., will host six midwestern chefs for the Battle of the Bites cooking competition on Friday, March 15.

The culinary showdown will feature teams from Pilot Project’s Milwaukee and Chicago locations, as well as four guest chefs.

Ryan Gill will compete on behalf of Pilot Project Milwaukee while Javi Ayala represents Pilot Project Chicago. Additional competitors include Gerardo Guerrero of Jerry’s Kitchen MKE and Chef Latinos Wisconsin, Tidas Batton of The Trade Hotel and Solomon’s, Angel Guijosa of Taqueria Chingon and Kristian Madere of Lula Cafe.

During the event, guests will watch as chefs prepare and present a unique dish and beer pairing. After sipping and sampling their way through all six offerings, guests will be able to a vote for their favorite, with a donation going to the winning chef’s charity of choice.

Tickets, priced at $79.99, are now available for purchase online. Each ticket is good for five beer tickets (one pint each) and one serving of each chef’s dish.

Battle of the Bites is the latest addition to Milwaukee’s growing list of charitable events that center on food. Additional culinary fundraisers include Dim Sum Give Some, Milwaukee Chef Collaboration Dinner Battle of the Chefs and others, which bring together chefs from across the city to benefit a variety of charitable causes.