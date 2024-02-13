Chefs Raising Funds For Kennedy’s Disease Research

Enjoy small plates from chefs at DanDan, Sanford, Odd Duck and support a good cause.

More than 25 chefs will gather at Milwaukee Athletic Club next month for Dim Sum Give Some, a charity event intended to raise awareness of and funds for Kennedy’s Disease research.

During the event, attendees can expect to enjoy a variety of small plates prepared by award-winning chefs including Sam Ek and Ross Bachhuber of Odd Duck, Kristen Schwab of The Wolf on Broadway, Kurt Fogle of Dairyland, Karen Bell of Bavette La Boucherie, Kyle Toner of Sorella, Justin Aprahamian of Sanford, Paul Zerkel and Lisa Kirkpatrick of Goodkind and others.

The annual event, spearheaded by chefs Dan Jacobs and Dan Van Rite, will take place on Sunday, March 3 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the athletic club, 758 N. Broadway.

The cause is especially relevant for Jacobs, who was diagnosed with Kennedy’s Disease in 2016 — the same year that he and Van Rite opened Chinese-American restaurant DanDan.

The disease is a rare, neuromuscular disability similar to ALS. Over time, it affects the ability to walk, speak, swallow and complete fine motor tasks.

“In light of my diagnosis, my mission has evolved to inspire people who are differently-abled to pursue their passions, especially in the culinary world where physical constraints can be a big barrier.” Jacobs said in a statement.

To date, Jacobs has raised more than $90,000 for Kennedy’s Disease Research through charitable events. All the while, he’s continued to pursue his passion for cooking, leading two restaurants alongside Van Rite.

In addition to DanDan, the chefs operate EsterEv, a private fine-dining concept in the same building. The restaurant will soon have its own location in Bay View.

Next month, Jacobs will demonstrate his talents — and represent Milwaukee — on a national stage. The chef is one of 15 contestants on the upcoming season of Top Chef, which premieres March 20.

Tickets for Dim Sum Give Some are $100 each, with funds benefitting the Kennedy’s Disease Association. Two drink tickets, good for beer and wine, are included in the ticket price. The event will also feature a cash bar and cash raffle.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit the event website.

A full list of participating chefs is available online.