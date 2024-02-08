Milwaukee Chef Dan Jacobs to Compete on ‘Top Chef’

The upcoming season, filmed in Wisconsin, is set to air in March.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The Milwaukee dining scene has been abuzz with excitement ever since word spread that the upcoming season of Bravo’s “Top Chef” would be set in Wisconsin.

When filming began last summer, foodies eagerly followed the show’s every move, tracking hosts Gail Simmons, Tom Colicchio and Kristen Kish as they ate their way through Milwaukee and Madison, making stops at iconic local eateries including Leon’s Frozen Custard, Three Brothers and Birch.

The highly-anticipated show now has a premiere date, and even better, it will feature at least five of Milwaukee’s most celebrated chefs and restaurateurs — one as a contestant and four as guest judges.

Dan Jacobs, co-owner of DanDan and EsterEv, will represent the city as a contestant. The six-time James Beard semifinalist is one of 15 chefs from across the nation who will compete for the coveted title of Top Chef, along with $250,000 in prize money and other perks.

“It’s amazing to see Milwaukee represented in such an incredible way,” Jacobs said in a statement. “As the only Wisconsin-based contestant on this season, I take a lot of pride in representing our incredible culinary community that has inspired me to be where I am today.”

Jacobs said he was particularly motivated to compete on the show in order to represent and inspire those with disabilities.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

“As many people know, I have Kennedy’s Disease, a rare and progressive neuromuscular disorder,” he said. “I hope this platform allows me to inspire people who are differently-abled to pursue their passions, especially in the culinary world where physical constraints can be a big barrier.”

Along with Jacobs, the contestant lineup includes Kaleena Bliss and Alisha Elenz of Chicago; Kevin D’Andrea and Amanda Turner of Austin, Texas; Danny Garcia of New York; Valentine Howell Jr. of Boston; Manny Barella Lopez of Denver; Savannah Miller of Durham, North Carolina; David Murphy, Laura Ozyilmaz and Rasika Venkatesa of San Francisco; Kenny Nguyen of Athens, Georgia; Charly Pierre of New Orleans and Michelle Wallace of Houston.

In a trailer for the upcoming show, viewers can catch a glimpse of Kyle Knall, head chef and owner of Birch. Knall, who makes his cameo two minutes and 16 seconds into the sneak preview, is seen critiquing a dish — likely as a guest judge.

Amilinda‘s Gregory León will also appear as a guest judge. The chef shared the news on Instagram Wednesday, pairing the announcement with several snaps of a “Top Chef” episode staged at American Family Field.

Chef Paul Bartolotta and Omar Shaikh are also featured in the trailer. More teasers — and more featured Milwaukeeans — are sure to emerge as the show’s air date nears.

Season 21 of “Top Chef” will premiere at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20. Episodes will be available to stream on Peacock the following day.