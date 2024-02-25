Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Feb 25th, 2024 07:00 am

Kehr’s Candies Leaving Milwaukee Public Market

1. Kehr’s Candies Leaving Milwaukee Public Market

The candy store will pivot to online sales and pop-ups. Feb. 29 is final day of in-person business.

Feb 19th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

New Restaurant Replacing Riverfront Pizza

2. New Restaurant Replacing Riverfront Pizza

The pizzeria quietly closed last week after nearly 20 years in business. Sea Fire Brasserie plans to replace it.

Feb 19th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

Milwaukee Adding Remote Control System To Its 780 Traffic Lights

3. Milwaukee Adding Remote Control System To Its 780 Traffic Lights

City hopes to reduce backups, improve safety.

Feb 20th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Bay View Gastropub Will Become Peruvian Restaurant

4. Bay View Gastropub Will Become Peruvian Restaurant

Blackwood Brothers Restaurant and Social Club will become Cholo’s.

Feb 21st, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

Brunch Buffet Opens on Northwest Side

5. Brunch Buffet Opens on Northwest Side

Event venue transitions to full-fledged restaurant with popular weekend brunch.

Feb 21st, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

Dining: Hot Dish Pantry Is All About Comfort Food

6. Dining: Hot Dish Pantry Is All About Comfort Food

Howell Avenue restaurant is retro and reliable, with tasty, scratch-made fare.

Feb 18th, 2024 by Cari Taylor-Carlson

New Plan Would Save Former Acapulco Restaurant Building

7. New Plan Would Save Former Acapulco Restaurant Building

And a new brunch restaurant would fill the popular restaurant’s space.

Feb 22nd, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Southside Bar Will Temporarily Become Paddy’s Pub

8. Southside Bar Will Temporarily Become Paddy’s Pub

Four-day, St. Patrick’s Day weekend event all about “It’s All Sunny in Philadelphia” show.

Feb 20th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

Plats and Parcels: A Four-Way Preservation Fight Over Wisconsin Avenue

9. Plats and Parcels: A Four-Way Preservation Fight Over Wisconsin Avenue

Plus: A recap of the week’s real estate news.

Feb 18th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Milwaukee Public Market Announces What Will Replace Kehr’s

10. Milwaukee Public Market Announces What Will Replace Kehr’s

Freese’s Candy Shoppe will satisfy your sweet tooth.

Feb 22nd, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Mayoral Candidate David D. King Responds to the Milwaukee Police Department Report On Crime

1. Mayoral Candidate David D. King Responds to the Milwaukee Police Department Report On Crime

 

Jan 25th, 2024 by David King

VISIT Milwaukee Hires Meisha Bridges as Chief Financial Officer

2. VISIT Milwaukee Hires Meisha Bridges as Chief Financial Officer

 

Feb 16th, 2024 by VISIT Milwaukee

Mayoral Candidate David D. King Turns in Over 1900 Nomination Signatures

3. Mayoral Candidate David D. King Turns in Over 1900 Nomination Signatures

 

Dec 19th, 2023 by David King

Senate Republican bullies take out their frustrations on appointees

4. Senate Republican bullies take out their frustrations on appointees

 

Feb 20th, 2024 by State Sen. Chris Larson

Gov. Evers Appoints John Remington to the Milwaukee County Circuit Court

5. Gov. Evers Appoints John Remington to the Milwaukee County Circuit Court

 

Feb 15th, 2024 by Gov. Tony Evers

Dr. George Kroeninger appointed executive director of new MSOE Center for Professional Education

6. Dr. George Kroeninger appointed executive director of new MSOE Center for Professional Education

 

Feb 16th, 2024 by Milwaukee School of Engineering

Statement on Legislative Maps Being Signed into Law

7. Statement on Legislative Maps Being Signed into Law

 

Feb 19th, 2024 by Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos

Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin Statement on Wisconsin Supreme Court Filing

8. Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin Statement on Wisconsin Supreme Court Filing

 

Feb 20th, 2024 by Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin

Pocan Reacts to Newly Signed Wisconsin Legislative Maps

9. Pocan Reacts to Newly Signed Wisconsin Legislative Maps

 

Feb 19th, 2024 by U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan

David D. King vs Goliath

10. David D. King vs Goliath

 

Feb 20th, 2024 by David King

