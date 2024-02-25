The Week’s Greatest Hits
1. Kehr’s Candies Leaving Milwaukee Public Market
The candy store will pivot to online sales and pop-ups. Feb. 29 is final day of in-person business.
Feb 19th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
2. New Restaurant Replacing Riverfront Pizza
The pizzeria quietly closed last week after nearly 20 years in business. Sea Fire Brasserie plans to replace it.
Feb 19th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
3. Milwaukee Adding Remote Control System To Its 780 Traffic Lights
City hopes to reduce backups, improve safety.
Feb 20th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Bay View Gastropub Will Become Peruvian Restaurant
Blackwood Brothers Restaurant and Social Club will become Cholo’s.
Feb 21st, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
5. Brunch Buffet Opens on Northwest Side
Event venue transitions to full-fledged restaurant with popular weekend brunch.
Feb 21st, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
6. Dining: Hot Dish Pantry Is All About Comfort Food
Howell Avenue restaurant is retro and reliable, with tasty, scratch-made fare.
Feb 18th, 2024 by Cari Taylor-Carlson
7. New Plan Would Save Former Acapulco Restaurant Building
And a new brunch restaurant would fill the popular restaurant’s space.
Feb 22nd, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
8. Southside Bar Will Temporarily Become Paddy’s Pub
Four-day, St. Patrick’s Day weekend event all about “It’s All Sunny in Philadelphia” show.
Feb 20th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
9. Plats and Parcels: A Four-Way Preservation Fight Over Wisconsin Avenue
Plus: A recap of the week’s real estate news.
Feb 18th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Milwaukee Public Market Announces What Will Replace Kehr’s
Freese’s Candy Shoppe will satisfy your sweet tooth.
Feb 22nd, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
2. VISIT Milwaukee Hires Meisha Bridges as Chief Financial Officer
Feb 16th, 2024 by VISIT Milwaukee
3. Mayoral Candidate David D. King Turns in Over 1900 Nomination Signatures
Dec 19th, 2023 by David King
5. Gov. Evers Appoints John Remington to the Milwaukee County Circuit Court
Feb 15th, 2024 by Gov. Tony Evers
7. Statement on Legislative Maps Being Signed into Law
Feb 19th, 2024 by Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos
9. Pocan Reacts to Newly Signed Wisconsin Legislative Maps
Feb 19th, 2024 by U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan
10. David D. King vs Goliath
Feb 20th, 2024 by David King
