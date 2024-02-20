Southside Bar Will Temporarily Become Paddy’s Pub

Four-day, St. Patrick's Day weekend event all about "It's All Sunny in Philadelphia" show.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Sugar Maple‘s latest pop-up and art show celebrates FXX’s “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.” The irreverent comedy, which holds the title of America’s longest-running live-action sitcom, will take center stage for a whirlwind weekend of food, drink, costumes and games that will leave guests asking, “what is your spaghetti policy here?”

It’s Always Sunny In Milwadelphia is scheduled to run from Thursday, March 14 through Sunday, March 17. For the duration of the four-day pop-up, Sugar Maple, 441 E. Lincoln Ave., and “The Gang” will transform into Paddy’s Pub, a fictional Irish dive bar operated by the show’s starring friend group.

Themed cocktails including Fight Milk, Riot Juice, Gail The Snail, Green Man and Invigaron will be available during the pop-up, as well as a selection of beers from 1840 Brewing Company . A scavenger hunt for “Paddy’s Eggs” will be held all four days, offering a chance to earn prizes ranging from drink discounts to free merch.

Beyond that, attendees can expect a lineup of interactive entertainment throughout the weekend, kicking off on Thursday, March 14 with a reception for the 11 local artists featured in the event’s themed art show. The reception is set for 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Chef and cocktail connoisseur Xay Matabele will be serving up Mac’s Famous Mac N Cheese from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

On Friday, March 15, Sweet Smoke Barbeque plans to roll up at 6 p.m., aiding attendees in fueling up for the 8 p.m. costume contest.

Saturday’s festivities will begin with a themed vendor fair featuring local artists from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Ready to Roll will be on-site from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. serving an assortment of artisan egg rolls, followed by Cocina Filipina from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Meanwhile, a Flipadelphia Flip Cup Competition will begin at 8:30 (signup at 8 p.m.), offering a trophy for the first place team.

On the pop-up’s final day, attendees can expect Chardee Macdennis” trivia at 2 p.m. featuring prizes for first and second-place, along with a Wisconsin classic: hot (rum) ham and rolls, which will be served from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Outside of the scheduled events, It’s Always Sunny in Milwadelphia will open from 4 p.m. to midnight on Thursday and Friday, noon to midnight on Saturday and noon to 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Pop-ups at Sugar Maple have become a regular occurrence, with the Bay View bar frequently transforming its decor, menu and ambience to evoke a new theme, universe or pop culture phenomenon. Previous events have centered on Studio Ghibli, Wes Anderson, anime, “Avatar: The Last Airbender” and Nintendo.

This isn’t the first time a Milwaukee bar has explicitly honored the hit tv show. In 2022, Lost Whale, 2151 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. also hosted a It’s Always Sunny pop-up.