Whether this amazing weather decides to last through the weekend or not, there are still plenty of events to keep the good vibes going this weekend. If you didn’t get your St. Patrick’s Day celebrating in last weekend, The Lost Whale is hosting an “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” pop-up — where the bar will feature drinks inspired by the hit comedy series. If you’re a fan of musicals, the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra is putting on a special performance of the soundtrack to Singin’ in the Rain while the film plays out on the big screen. There’s also a vegan pop-up market at Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery, and a new bookstore focusing on representation celebrates its grand opening.

March 17-20: It’s Always Sunny Pop-up at Lost Whale

Everyone’s favorite fictional dysfunctional bar will come to life in Milwaukee for St. Patrick’s Day weekend. The Lost Whale, located at 2151 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., will bring the Philly to Milwaukee with a drink menu inspired by the hit comedy series “It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia.” The event will feature drinks inspired by iconic gags from the series, like Red Sangria served in Diet Coke cans, or Fight Milk, described in the show as the “first alcoholic, dairy-based protein drink for bodyguards by bodyguards.” Lost Whale promises all this and other “It’s Always Sunny” themed shenanigans, with the pop-up running from 5 p.m. to 11:45 p.m. each day.

Fiserv Forum will host the first and second rounds of the 2022 NCAA Tournament, with the Wisconsin Badgers taking on the Colgate Raiders on March 18. Punchbowl Social, 1122 Vel R. Phillips Ave., which had remained closed since the start of the pandemic, has reopened just in time for the event. So whether you have tickets to the games or not, the Fiserv Forum is sure to be a happening spot this weekend.

March 18-20: “Singin’ In the Rain” at Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

Experience the film that’s been called “the greatest movie musical of all time” like never before as the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra plays the soundtrack to Singin’ in the Rain while the movie is simultaneously projected on the big screen. The 1952 smash hit starring Gene Kelly, Donald O’Connor and Debbie Reynolds, tells the story of silent film actors as the film industry made the transition to “talkies.” The performance and screening will take place at 7:30 p.m. on March 18, 7:30 p.m. on March 19 and at 2:30 p.m. on March 20. Click here for more information.

March 19: Rooted MKE Grand Opening

A new bookstore focusing on representation is celebrating its grand opening this weekend. Opened by a former Milwaukee Public Schools teacher, Rooted MKE’s catalog aims to empower young Black and Indigenous readers by introducing them to stories that reflect their backgrounds. The space also offers hands-on-learning tools and tutoring. The grand opening event will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., which will include book club sign-ups and a fun exploration activity.

It’s time to let Milwaukee know which house you represent in the world of Harry Potter. Calling all witches and wizards, the Hogwarts Express Bar Crawl offers an opportunity to socialize and drink with other like-minded Harry Potter enthusiasts. The event will kick off at The Mecca Sports Bar and Grill at 4 p.m. and aims to make its way toward e. Brady Street, ending around 11 p.m. The event is free, and costumes are encouraged.

March 20: Vegan Pop-Up Market at The Best Place

The Milwaukee Vegan Pop-Up Market, a one-stop shop for vegan makers and eats, will set up at the Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery this weekend. The pop-up will include food from vendors like Migrants, offering authentic and traditional vegan Mexican food, and Urban Beets, who will serve up vegan coconut curry and Po’boy sandwiches. The event will also shine the spotlight on makers like Eden Was Vegan Clothing Co., who creates and sells a line of animal rights and social justice apparel. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.