Bay View Gastropub Will Become Peruvian Restaurant

After just under three years of service, Blackwood Brothers Restaurant and Social Club will take on a new form. The bar and restaurant, 3001 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., is closing, with plans to transition into a Peruvian restaurant.

Owner Mario Malcara announced the change Tuesday in a social media post, noting that the new restaurant will be called Cholo’s.

Malcara invited patrons to “celebrate one last night at Blackwood” on Saturday, Feb. 24. Musician Ben Mulwana is set to perform that night, finishing out the business’s run with an evening of afro-soul music influenced by his upbringing in Uganda.

Although Blackwood is slated to close, Malcara said the establishment will continue to host its weekly live music on Thursday evenings throughout the transition period. Upcoming performances include folk guitarist Rich Travis on Feb. 22 and Nathan Honoré‘s Next Paperback Hero, an indie rock band, on Feb. 29.

Blackwood Brothers opened in May 2021 with an emphasis on comfort foods. Its menu features uspcale wings, burgers and Wisconsin cheese curds, along with globally-inspired options such as pork spring rolls, a Korean bulgogi sandwich and the meatball pho-gie, stuffed with Vietnamese-style meatballs and served with pho broth jus. The restaurant also offers Sunday brunch and a full range of alcoholic beverages.

The new concept will narrow the restaurant’s scope to highlight Peruvian cuisine. The South American country is typically known for dishes including lomo saltado (stir-fried beef tenderloin), aji de gallina (chicken in creamy sauce) and Peru’s national dish, ceviche.

Local options for Peruvian food have dwindled in recent months. Bay View‘s C-viche and Triciclo Peru, which operated in various locations throughout the city, both shuttered in 2023.

Malcara is the owner of the three-story building, which was originally built in 1910 as Blackwood Bros. Hardware Store. Before the current business moved in, the building was home to Belli’s Bistro & Spirits, which has since relocated up the street to 2643 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., and Pastiche.

Malcara did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.