The Week’s Greatest Hits

By - May 14th, 2023 07:00 am

Eyes on Milwaukee: See The Future of Bay View

1. Eyes on Milwaukee: See The Future of Bay View

New neighborhood plan attempts to chart shared future for neighborhood.

May 8th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Three Rooftop Bars Opening This Weekend

2. Three Rooftop Bars Opening This Weekend

Pilot Project, Indeed and Central Standard will welcome first guests of the season on May 11.

May 11th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Now Serving: Santurce Opens on South Side

3. Now Serving: Santurce Opens on South Side

Bar-restaurant offers Puerto Rican fare. Plus: the new Falcon Bowl, the end of Sobelman’s at Marquette and Meat on the Street closes.

May 7th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Friday Photos: Marquette’s New “Mansions”

4. Friday Photos: Marquette’s New “Mansions”

Three new duplexes fill a long-vacant lot just north of university campus.

May 12th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

New Indian Restaurant For Brady Street Area

5. New Indian Restaurant For Brady Street Area

The Curry Hut will open at former site of Wisconsin Pizza Authority.

May 10th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Plats and Parcels: Regal Ware Moving HQ From Kewaskum To Milwaukee

6. Plats and Parcels: Regal Ware Moving HQ From Kewaskum To Milwaukee

Plus: Beradda buys and Hendricks sells buildings. And recap of week’s real estate news.

May 7th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

MKE Listing: Contemporary Beerline Condo

7. MKE Listing: Contemporary Beerline Condo

Features panoramic skyline and river views, a modern kitchen with sleek finishes and floor-to-ceiling windows.

May 11th, 2023 by Urban Milwaukee

Eyes on Milwaukee: Midtown Center Sold To Atlanta Investor

8. Eyes on Milwaukee: Midtown Center Sold To Atlanta Investor

Shopping center hit the auction block earlier this year.

May 12th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Data Wonk: Wisconsin Ranks Among Four Least Democratic States

9. Data Wonk: Wisconsin Ranks Among Four Least Democratic States

National ranking shows it dropped since 2011 from one of most democratic to third worst.

May 10th, 2023 by Bruce Thompson

What’s That Orange Barrier in the Milwaukee River?

10. What’s That Orange Barrier in the Milwaukee River?

We Energies’ project to dredge river bottom is part of much larger cleanup effort.

May 9th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

UPDATE: Officer Involved Critical Incident Investigation in St. Croix County, Wis.

1. UPDATE: Officer Involved Critical Incident Investigation in St. Croix County, Wis.

May 7, 2023

May 7th, 2023 by Wisconsin Department of Justice

Corie Foley to Lead ARCO’s Expansion in the Milwaukee Market with New Office Opening & Promotion to Vice President

2. Corie Foley to Lead ARCO’s Expansion in the Milwaukee Market with New Office Opening & Promotion to Vice President

 

Apr 26th, 2023 by ARCO/Murray

Wisconsin Club Members Vote Overwhelmingly to Approve Sale of Country Club

3. Wisconsin Club Members Vote Overwhelmingly to Approve Sale of Country Club

Concert Golf Partners to become new owner

May 12th, 2023 by Wisconsin Club

Public Market Announces 2023 Summer Concert Series Dates

4. Public Market Announces 2023 Summer Concert Series Dates

 

May 9th, 2023 by Milwaukee Public Market

Meghan Marciniak Joins Johnson Financial Group as Vice President, Private Banking

5. Meghan Marciniak Joins Johnson Financial Group as Vice President, Private Banking

 

May 8th, 2023 by Johnson Financial Group

So close – but we need more!

6. So close – but we need more!

Statement of Alderman Lamont Westmoreland May 11, 2023

May 11th, 2023 by Ald. Lamont Westmoreland

BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

7. BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

 

Jun 1st, 2020 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

License revoked for Milwaukee motor vehicle dealer

8. License revoked for Milwaukee motor vehicle dealer

 

May 8th, 2023 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation

WisDOT: All aboard for rail planning

9. WisDOT: All aboard for rail planning

Final 30-day comment period opens for long-range rail plan

May 11th, 2023 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation

UWM School of Architecture & Urban Planning brings Mobile Design Box popup to Farwell Ave.

10. UWM School of Architecture & Urban Planning brings Mobile Design Box popup to Farwell Ave.

 

May 5th, 2023 by Ald. Jonathan Brostoff

