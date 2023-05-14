The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
1. Eyes on Milwaukee: See The Future of Bay View
New neighborhood plan attempts to chart shared future for neighborhood.
May 8th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Three Rooftop Bars Opening This Weekend
Pilot Project, Indeed and Central Standard will welcome first guests of the season on May 11.
May 11th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
3. Now Serving: Santurce Opens on South Side
Bar-restaurant offers Puerto Rican fare. Plus: the new Falcon Bowl, the end of Sobelman’s at Marquette and Meat on the Street closes.
May 7th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
4. Friday Photos: Marquette’s New “Mansions”
Three new duplexes fill a long-vacant lot just north of university campus.
May 12th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
5. New Indian Restaurant For Brady Street Area
The Curry Hut will open at former site of Wisconsin Pizza Authority.
May 10th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
6. Plats and Parcels: Regal Ware Moving HQ From Kewaskum To Milwaukee
Plus: Beradda buys and Hendricks sells buildings. And recap of week’s real estate news.
May 7th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
7. MKE Listing: Contemporary Beerline Condo
Features panoramic skyline and river views, a modern kitchen with sleek finishes and floor-to-ceiling windows.
May 11th, 2023 by Urban Milwaukee
8. Eyes on Milwaukee: Midtown Center Sold To Atlanta Investor
Shopping center hit the auction block earlier this year.
May 12th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Data Wonk: Wisconsin Ranks Among Four Least Democratic States
National ranking shows it dropped since 2011 from one of most democratic to third worst.
May 10th, 2023 by Bruce Thompson
10. What’s That Orange Barrier in the Milwaukee River?
We Energies’ project to dredge river bottom is part of much larger cleanup effort.
May 9th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. UPDATE: Officer Involved Critical Incident Investigation in St. Croix County, Wis.
May 7, 2023
May 7th, 2023 by Wisconsin Department of Justice
3. Wisconsin Club Members Vote Overwhelmingly to Approve Sale of Country Club
Concert Golf Partners to become new owner
May 12th, 2023 by Wisconsin Club
4. Public Market Announces 2023 Summer Concert Series Dates
May 9th, 2023 by Milwaukee Public Market
6. So close – but we need more!
Statement of Alderman Lamont Westmoreland May 11, 2023
May 11th, 2023 by Ald. Lamont Westmoreland
9. WisDOT: All aboard for rail planning
Final 30-day comment period opens for long-range rail plan
May 11th, 2023 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation
